You can debate the effectiveness of masks. You can debate whether mandates are needed. You can debate lockdowns and whether they help curb the spread of COVID-19, harm businesses or both.
But you can’t debate the passion evoked by the issue on both sides, which was plainly evident at last week’s special Norfolk City Council meeting on requiring masks in the city.
A minister called on residents to show love to their neighbor. A high school student defended personal freedoms. A wife, mom, business owner and friend pushed to allow everyone to make their own decisions. A father who tested positive for COVID-19 urged the council to take the raw data into consideration.
A health care worker went through the different masks that have been recommended over the past nine months. Another man wondered what will be next. One woman testified that even the experts don’t know the effectiveness of masks, and another man said COVID-19 transmission rates haven’t stalled despite mandates in the state’s two largest cities.
As of Tuesday, 36 states had some type of mask mandate. Governors in Iowa, North Dakota and Utah have recently reversed course and required at least limited mask use. Other states have extended or expanded earlier orders.
Over the past nine months, health authorities have changed their guidance on who should wear masks and when to wear them. This has led to confusion and even suspicion about the accuracy or validity of the advice. So it’s no wonder there are such divergent views of face coverings and mask mandates.
Consider that on Feb. 29, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams tweeted: “Seriously people — STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus”
But today, Adams has a different message pinned to the top of his Twitter account.
“When we can’t stay six feet away from others, please, I’m begging you, wear a face covering,” Adams said in the videotaped July 2 tweet.
Similarly, the World Health Organization early on had recommended against mask-wearing for the public, saying that coverings might lead to a false sense of security and that people who didn’t know how to use them properly could infect themselves.
The World Health Organization changed its advice in June, now saying people should wear them when they can’t be socially distant.
Here, we applaud Norfolk residents for speaking out on such a divisive topic as this, because this is how democracy works. No matter which side you’re on when it comes to the city council mandating masks, it was refreshing to see Norfolk and area citizens making their voices heard.