When the U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled as unconstitutional President Joe Biden’s massive plan for student loan forgiveness, it understandably dashed the hopes of those who would have stood to benefit from the plan.
But for at least some of those would-be beneficiaries, they weren’t just hoping to have their loan balances erased, they were expecting it.
That’s a problem — because almost immediately after President Biden first announced plans for such a forgiveness program, many others were pointing out that such a plan likely was unconstitutional. Opponents of the debt relief also objected to the cost, estimated at $400 billion over 30 years, and said it was unfair to Americans who had already repaid their debt or did not go to college.
When that level of uncertainty and disagreement exists, it only makes sense to be cautious. The adage of not counting one’s chickens before they’re hatched comes to mind.
But caution wasn’t on the mind of some who already started making plans for the income they “expected” not to have to pay back — many of whom seem to fall into the category of individuals who believe the federal government owes them a college education.
Whitney Alim, a 27-year-old teacher in Chicago, owes $40,000 in student loans. When the high court’s ruling was announced, she said, “Literally this morning, I felt like ‘… I just lost $20,000.’”
Well, actually, she and others never had that money while the Biden plan was still being adjudicated.
Those negatively impacted by the situation have had some positives to work with. College loan payments were frozen during the pandemic. After the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, President Biden also announced a 12-month grace period to help borrowers who may struggle with payments. It’s up to those who borrowed to use those relief measures wisely.
The president also has pledged to pursue a new plan for cancellation of student debt, but with a different legal justification from the one struck down by the high court.
Don’t be surprised if the president followed through with the announcement of such a plan, probably amid much fanfare among the liberal national press.
It would be OK, we suppose, for those who might benefit to hold out hope that the president’s new plan will be enacted. But don’t fall into the same trap of expecting it to happen. That’s the lesson that we hope those who hold student debt have learned from this experience.