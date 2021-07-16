This week’s moved All-Star Game latest hypocrisy by MLB

First it was the National Basketball Association and China. Now it is the Major League Baseball and China. Both have mixed politics with sports and taken questionable stances that seem to be contradictory. Both leagues are led by commissioners who could be described as panderers — claiming to support American ideals but whose actions indicate they don’t. In October 2019, the Houston Rockets’ general manager, Daryl Morey, on Twitter expressed support for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protesters. It would seem innocent and appropriate enough — given Americans’ love of freedom.
Nevertheless, the tweet upset the Chinese and companies there immediately began cutting ties — although Twitter is officially banned in China. “If there’s a second center of the basketball universe, it’s China,” Scott O’Neil, CEO of the Philadelphia 76ers, told CNBC at the time. The NBA had become China’s most popular sports league, forming partnerships with some of the country’s biggest tech companies. More than 300 million people in China are playing basketball, according to CNBC.
The NBA went into damage control, including apologies and explanations by commissioner Adam Silver. Things appeared to have been smoothed over with China and the NBA. At least its relationships with businesses and fans there appear to be on more solid ground than the U.S., based on low TV ratings and attendance figures here. To be fair, the United States is just coming out of a pandemic and all sports appear to have been hurt. Nevertheless, kneeling for the national anthem and support for political hot button issues like Black Lives Matter are indicators many fans are upset with the NBA.
Earlier this week, the MLB held its All-Star Game in Denver after it was moved from Atlanta in a decision made last April. Commissioner Rob Manfred said Georgia’s new election law — which critics said suppressed minority voters — was “the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport.” It didn’t matter that Colorado had more restrictive voting measures in place than Georgia was moving toward.
Also last April, Manfred and MLB announced the league expanded its agreement with the Chinese media giant broadcaster, Tencent, to broadcast in several new Asian markets. Reports indicated that the three-year contract through the 2023 season would enable Tencent to live-stream MLB games in China and several Asian territories for the first time.
Both commissioners can talk all they want about being against suppression of minority rights. Those words ring hollow, especially after both made huge concessions to a Communist nation known for suppressing minorities, spying on the United States, stealing U.S. patents and trying to undermine American politics.