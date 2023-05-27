Memorial Day means a lot of different things to a lot of people. For many Americans, it means the unofficial start to summer or the start of camping season and grilling. This year it will take place on Monday, May 29.
And while many Americans will enjoy a day off from work, Memorial Day should be more. It should be a solemn day of reflection and prayer, remembering those who paid the ultimate price for America’s freedoms. Many of us will do this by decorating the graves of those who fell in service with flowers, visiting grave sites, and offering prayers for the lives lost.
But for those of us who haven’t lost loved ones, shouldn’t we also check in on the families that these brave veterans left behind? In every war since World War II, it seems as though fewer Americans are answering the call. The U.S. Census Bureau’s Survey of Income and Program Participation (SIPP) indicated that about 20 million or 15.4% of the nation’s households had at least one veteran present in 2017.
About 5.9 million of these homes received some type of government assistance — such as education, health insurance and survivor pensions — related to military service. Should we be doing more?
The census bureau also noted that family members such as a surviving spouse, surviving parent or dependent child are eligible for some of the benefits the government provides survivors in honor of service members’ sacrifices.
The survivors of those killed in action are getting older. Of the individual nonveterans who received survivor benefits, roughly 80% were women and three-quarters were widowed. Their mean age: 71.
These statistics suggest that the majority of benefit recipients were surviving spouses, though parents and dependent children are also eligible, according to the census bureau.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reports that in fiscal year 2019, more than 900,000 veterans and family members received education benefits totaling almost $12 billion. And is this enough?
Nothing can replace the men and women who died in service to their country. And while we are often providing billions in aid to foreign countries, it seems like we should be doing better for the loved ones our veterans leave behind, especially when more branches of the military are reporting difficulties finding enough qualified to serve.
As Americans, we can help by remembering the loved ones who served and died, respecting the flag they died for and checking in on the spouses and families they left behind.