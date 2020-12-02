NDN logo

Numerous times in this space, we’ve urged our readers to shop local.

It’s worth mentioning over and over — especially after seeing the comments from a local businessman in a Daily News story last week.

“This is a survival year,” said Mark Raders, the owner of Wetzel & Truex jewelry store in Norfolk. “This is not the year we’re going to set huge records (in sales). But if we can survive and give good customer service and convince people to support local merchants, we’ll be better next year.”

Many local businesses are in the same situation. So we need to do all we can to allow our small businesses to survive to see another year — in the face of COVID-19 restrictions and the lure of non-local online shopping.

For the first time since July, the number of people applying for state unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased in consecutive weeks. Americans’ income declined more than forecast in October and consumer sentiment dipped to a three-month low. Yet consumer spending remains healthy, powering the housing market and manufacturing demand.

Hanging in the balance is the holiday-shopping season, the busiest time of the year for the nation’s retailers. With consumers cutting back on service-related spending as the pandemic forces many Americans to reduce travel, event attendance and meals out, retailers are hoping they redirect their dollars to more gift purchases.

In looking at initial numbers, that appears to be the case. Online shopping hit a new Thanksgiving Day record, according to data from Adobe Analytics, jumping 21.5% from last year to $5.1 billion. Adobe predicted online spending would hit $8.9 billion on Black Friday last week, a jump of 20% from last year. The National Retail Federation predicted that November-to-December holiday sales, both in-store and online, would range from $755.3 billion to $766.7 billion — a year-over-year uptick of 3.6% to 5.2%.

Those are all positive numbers, but we’d like you to consider the approach taken by some in Norfolk. You’ve no doubt heard of retailers matching coupons and deals from their competitors. How about taking a similar approach to online shopping? Do your browsing online, but try to do your buying closer to home.

When you’re online and come across something you want or need, try to find a similar item here in the Norfolk area. See whether the local retailer will work with you on matching the online price or giving you a reduced price.

Let’s do our part to help our local retailers survive.

