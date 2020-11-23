In a disturbing trend, the Nebraska State Patrol issued just over 900 tickets to motorists driving over 100 mph in the first 10 months of the year — a 68% increase over the previous five-year average.
In the latest incident this past week, the state patrol arrested a 14-year-old boy who drove at speeds up to 125 mph during a chase on the interstate in Omaha.
This trend, unfortunately, isn’t confined to Lincoln or Omaha.
Earlier this month, a 13-year-old girl led officers on a high-speed chase that eventually ended in Humphrey. Speeds ranged from 80 to 110 mph south on Highway 81.
This trend, unfortunately, isn’t confined to rural areas, either.
Last month, the state patrol stopped a vehicle going 100 mph in a residential area of Norfolk. Before then, troopers had issued 95 citations in the past 30 days for vehicles going 100 mph or more.
And, not surprisingly, it’s not confined to Nebraska.
Earlier this month in South Dakota, a 21-year-old driver was killed along with two passengers in an interstate crash near Sturgis. The driver was going about 147 mph before hitting the back of a semi, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
Across the country during the pandemic, emptier streets and highways have resulted in a “significant surge” in reports of drivers reaching speeds of 100 mph or more in major cities and less populated ones, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association, a nonprofit that represents state highway safety offices.
Before this year, Nebraska’s highest monthly average from 2015 to 2019 was 70 tickets. Since March, there hasn’t been a month when fewer than 80 speeding tickets were issued for driving 100 mph or faster.
July and May saw the largest number of tickets for driving more than 100 mph, with 142 tickets and 126, respectively. August and September followed closely with 100 and 98 tickets issued, respectively.
In Nebraska, drivers face a $300 fine for driving 35 mph or more above the speed limit, with the loss of four of the 12 points allowed on their driving record. At 12 points within two years, licenses can be revoked for six months — not to mention that many of these incidents involve other charges such as flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving and other traffic violations.
But that hasn’t halted this recent trend.
And with winter conditions soon to arrive and college students headed back home, let’s buck this unfortunate trend by driving safely, being prepared for adverse driving conditions, following speed limits, eliminating distractions and driving only as fast as conditions allow.
But if this trend continues, the Legislature may need to look at stiffer punishments.