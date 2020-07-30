There are no repercussions for ‘fake news’

Nicolle Wallace, Rachel Maddow, Chris Hayes, Brian Williams and Joe Scarborough at MSNBC; Don Lemon, Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper, Alisyn Camerota, Gloria Borger, and Jim Acosta at CNN: Paul Krugman and Maureen Dowd at The New York Times: Lester Holt and Chuck Todd at NBC; Jennifer Rubin and Charles Lane at the Washington Post; Scott Pelley and Norah O’Donnell at CBS; George Stephanopoulos at ABC.
Why haven’t these frauds been fired? They should be removed — STAT! Never again should they be allowed anywhere near a news desk. The only anchor they should experience from here on is the figurative one hanging around their neck.
They spit on the graves of journalism icons (Walter Cronkite, Edward R. Murrow, David Brinkley, et al) whose professional example served as a guide for decades. They trashed it!
The truth is out! You can read the documents yourself. For three years plus these liars have peddled fake news without apology. Not only do they hate Donald Trump, they detest anyone who supports him.
They went after Michael Flynn to get at the President. They’ll go after anyone who gets in their way. I expect they’ll come after me. No one is safe from attack by the corrupt media mob.
Comey, Strzok, McCabe, Page, Brennan, Clapper, Rosenstein, Baker, Lynch and others could not have gotten as far as they did absent cover provided by these morons. They were abettors from the get-go. They piloted the getaway vehicle for Hillary’s accomplices. They’ve been at it ever since — littering the road to the truth with garbage at every turn. They’ve done the devil’s work, and that route is paved to a very bad place.
Had Hillary’s van not suffered a blowout in 2016, this cabal of dirty political hacks would have been secretively protected and promoted — right along with Adam Schiff and other complicit Democrats as well as the criminal actors within the FBI, DOJ, CIA and NSA. The evidence now exposed would have been deep-sixed to keep company with the fishes and assorted skeletal remains at the bottom of the Atlantic.
Yes, there was a time when the media was assumed to play an important role. Students of history know that the founders addressed the need for same centuries ago, and journalists — at least those who were above board and honest — took the responsibility seriously. The few who didn’t were summarily disciplined by their peers. It was an honorable profession — consistent with standards established by its practitioners.
Which is what makes the debased motivation evident in today’s example so damnable disgusting. They were complicit in attempting to undo a presidency and the will of the people, for God’s sake, and they’re still at it.
Rather than apologize and beg forgiveness, they’ve doubled down on betrayal — unmercifully attacking Attorney General Barr and other investigators whose loyalty to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights is a guiding light.
It’s almost unfathomable what’s happening ... until one begins to dissect the platform of Joe Biden and other loonies within the broader mainstream media and the Democrat party. Their goal — evident in the actions of a deceitful collection of governors and mayors and other bad actors wielding the COVID-19 hammer — is to transform the USA into a socialist country with the government in control of everything you do.
Our freedoms and liberties are on the chopping block — literally being pushed to the guillotine (a decapitation device tracing to 1792) by a cabal of traitors whose lust for power knows no bounds. The treasure trove of released handwritten FBI notes and emails are irrefutable evidence of a criminal conspiracy — with the aforementioned media quislings actively involved in the whole sordid affair.