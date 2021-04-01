For a recently retired Nebraska and South Dakota transplant the adjustment to living in Phoenix, Ariz., for a time was most interesting.
No, it wasn’t so much the traffic that required alertness but rather an assortment of poisonous critters frequenting the desert. Scorpions, lizards, tarantulas, diamondbacks and black widows were in adequate supply, which gave the matter of paying attention to what lie ahead a new dimension.
Nevertheless, aside from an occasional unscheduled confrontation it was an easy adjustment. Also present in the city were the coyotes, one of which trespassed into our backyard one morning with a cottontail in its jaws.
It would flip the rabbit into the air, catch it, flip it again, catch it, flip it, etc. This one-sided display continued for several minutes despite the cottontail’s squealing in fright. Inevitably it became part of the food chain.
It was a captivating exhibition that a casual observer may be predisposed to pass off as a natural phenomenon and dismiss out of hand. After all, we’ve all been schooled in the hierarchy pertaining to the animal kingdom (with mankind presumably positioned at the top of the pyramid) and know what to anticipate. No newfound enlightenment need be expected.
Still, the coyote’s manner of play was uncannily mindful of that of the calico cat back on the farm. It was proficient at catching mice, often having a live one in its mouth. More often than not the cat would release the mouse, catch it again, imprison it in its paws, release it, catch it, hold it down, etc. Eventually the mouse would share the rabbit’s fate and squeak no more — succumbing to nature’s course.
Hence, both the squeal and the squeak were destined to become null and void, so to speak. But, there may well be more to the story (to quote the great Paul Harvey) — at least for those of us who believe in sifting out principles of sorts, in this case having less to do with the status of the rabbit and the mouse versus the antics of the coyote and the cat.
Food for thought (no pun intended) can be a good thing.
Consider, neither the coyote nor the cat knew that its victim was suffering. These two “lower animals” were not conscious of what they were doing, which is the exact exemption that excuses them. They were not inflicting pain for the pleasure of it.
Put in religious terms, nothing they did required absolution. Morality was not involved. Facetiously, no legal investigation or psychiatric inquisition need occur.
Conversely, we are taught that human beings have the ability to reason — to think about what they are doing — and yet society continues to be burdened by uncivil atrocities committed by one against another.
Indeed, history provides clear, inarguable testimony to inhumane acts of cruelty that may have been weeks or months or even years in the making — actions so blatantly evil that they cause us to cower in retrospection upon learning.
Odd, isn’t it, that the guilty parties often seem persuaded (or not) to seek forgiveness or to apologize for behavior that they had at least an inkling was immoral in the first place, and yet they went ahead anyway? Greed? Envy? Revenge? Those ignoble incentives are motivators about which the coyote and cat are entirely unfamiliar — which might prompt one to question the validity of the ranking regarding the aforementioned pyramid.
Which brings to mind the great Mark Twain’s treatise (penned about 1860 and published later), The Damned Human Race, which calls into question mankind’s assumed position at the top of the evolutionary chain. Given what’s transpired in cities across the country of late, one might rightfully deem his insightful satirical analysis to be more fact than fiction.
OK, it’s just a thought. But isn’t it something how a person’s focus drawn to contrasting traits can set one’s mind to pondering? Well, maybe the preceding illustration explains why domestic animals are routinely championed as a moderating influence on their owners!