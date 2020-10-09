Whether it is on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature or in the living rooms of viewers, Mike Flood believes that all perspectives must be heard to have a truly engaged democratic society.
That’s one of the reasons why he was such an effective speaker of the Nebraska Legislature when he held that position as a state senator. And it’s a key reason why we’re pleased he’s running for the Legislature again this year.
Mr. Flood, a Norfolk native, represented Madison County and the 19th District after he succeeded Sen. Gene Tyson of Norfolk in 2005. He was subsequently elected speaker of the Legislature in 2007 and continued in that role until the completion of his second term in 2012. He was the youngest and longest-serving speaker in Nebraska history.
His strengths include bringing people together, calming down disagreements — whether they be between senators or the governor and senators — and looking for compromises and solutions that boost the common good. From rural population loss to opening doors for educational opportunities, there doesn’t seem to be an issue he isn’t willing to tackle.
He also can point to an unusual business and legal background that contributes to his effectiveness in the political realm.
With help from others, he started Flood Communications in 1999. It now includes eight radio stations in the state, along with the state’s largest Spanish-speaking radio station in Omaha. He launched Norfolk’s first television station in 2015 and has added new TV stations in Columbus, Beatrice, Sioux City, Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island. These stations make up the media network called News Channel Nebraska.
More recently, Mr. Flood’s vision has focused on what’s known as the “Growing Together” initiative. He heads about a 25-member committee made up mostly of Northeast Nebraskans that seeks to make the Norfolk region something better than it is today.
True to his desire to get public input, he organized town halls and sought input before it was launched. He also was successful in bringing together such interests as the Aksarben Foundation, Wayne State College, Northeast Community College and Norfolk businesses.
While Mr. Flood was known for his openness to constituents, we believe it is his work ethic and drive that set him apart.
As an example, in 2012 he was asked to be a guest of House Speaker John Boehner at the State of the Union speech by President Barack Obama. Mr. Flood said he was honored to be invited, but he chose to remain in Lincoln to preside over the Nebraska Legislature. The speaker missed only one day at the Legislature in the seven-plus years he served there.
We have no doubt he will again bring similar passions and that work ethic when he represents Madison County and the northwest corner of Stanton County in the Legislature as of the start of 2021.
