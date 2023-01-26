While the president and Congress are the chief lawmakers, it seems like much of the power now rests with bureaucrats. The growth of government and many new programs in recent decades places much of the decision making over people’s lives in the hands of bureaucrats.
Lately, there seems to be more of a desire to get government involved in controlling the climate. One week, someone suggests having the government eliminate gas stoves. Another week, a state will pass legislation to get rid of gas-burning cars and replace them with electrical cars, encouraging other states to follow suit. While the ideas may sound good in theory to some, it will create the need for more taxes and restrictions on everyday life.
Consider when a highway is built. If a rare insect or plant is discovered, federal workers have to be called in to investigate and come up a remedy that protects that species or plant, adding costs and delays to the project. Or a farmer living by a creek seeks to stop the water from eroding his land or buildings, but can’t do anything to stop it. But government’s reach goes beyond that. Medicare officials decide what treatments will be covered by government payments. It happens almost daily.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has illustrated how powerful bureaucrats are in her book, “Not my First Rodeo.” When she wanted to have South Dakota host a July 4 fireworks show at Mount Rushmore coming out of the pandemic, she spent two years getting it worked out. South Dakota had hosted July 4 displays for years until they were barred during the Barack Obama administration out of “environmental concerns.” Because of the TV exposure it gave her state, the displays helped immensely with tourism. And even after apparently getting issues worked out with Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, there were problems.
“The president of the United States — the ‘leader of the free world’ — was in favor of returning fireworks to Mount Rushmore. The secretary of the interior — who was appointed by the president — was in favor of returning fireworks to Mount Rushmore. And — not for nothing — the governor of the state in which Mount Rushmore exists was in favor ... And yet, it was nearly impossible to get this event through a massive, unelected federal bureaucracy that didn’t want it,” Ms. Noem wrote.
It seems doubtful that the Founders could have envisioned a powerful bureaucracy like we have now. But given the growing size and complexity of society, it probably was inevitable.
We just need to remind ourselves to be careful each time we ask the government to solve a problem. It will only create more government growth and rules to be followed. The end result will be more hoops to jump through and more tax burden.
So, do we really want to keep asking the government to get more involved in our lives to try to control the climate? Will it make a difference? Can we even afford it?