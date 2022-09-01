The question Americans should ask

Well, it’s no surprise that Joe Manchin would prove incapable of living up to his word was totally predictable. By caving to pressure (applied by Schumer and his fellow Democrats), the West Virginia senator cemented his legacy as just another D.C. swamp establishment sycophant — turning his back on his constituents. He, too, speaks with a forked tongue (to piggyback on a pithy 1800s allegation levied at the U.S. government).

Which puts him in company with a sorry cabal of administration flunkeys and congressional lackeys whose approval rating is in extremely low digits. Truly, the people’s confidence in those picked to serve is scraping the very bottom of the barrel. Given the duplicitous assemblage of self-serving bureaucrats who specialize in speaking out of both sides of their mouth, it’s a statistic that is richly (no pun intended) deserved.

Seriously, have we ever been witness to such a sorry collection of incompetent know-nothings? Merrick Garland (running a two-tiered system of justice)! Alejandro Mayorkas (providing illegals a welcome mat)! Pete Buttigieg (hyping high gas prices to promote electric vehicles)! Janet Yellen (proclaiming inflation “transitory”)! Lloyd Austin (making the military a joke ... er, woke)! Kamala Harris (modeling foot-in-mouth disease)!

Ditto for deceitful legislators whose real job is to legislate? They, too, subscribe to a nefarious agenda. Liz Cheney (acting on a personal vendetta against President Trump)! Adam Schiff (flaunting a bald-faced lie at every opportunity)! Adam Kinzinger (playing to the camera with fake crocodile tears)! Eric Swalwell (literally in bed with Chinese ladies and the CCP)! Elizabeth Warren (amassing a net worth of $67 million per Forbes as of 2022).

In similar vein, major institutions once deemed respectable have essentially banished their reputations to the outhouse. Education centers K-12 and beyond (not to exclude Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Columbia, etc.)? They’re CRT contaminated and teacher’s union addicted (subjecting youngsters to mask witlessness is a sin), which helps in explaining atrocious achievement levels and the current student exodus from public schools.

And the FBI? It’s (F)ast (B)ecome (I)nfected with liberal bias — unjustly targeting conservative parents while ignoring Biden family influence peddling (unabashedly pocketing beaucoup bucks from America’s adversaries, including China and Ukraine). Despite efforts by the corrupt mainstream media and Democrat toadies to provide cover, Hunter’s “laptop from hell” bares the details — both drug and prostitute assisted.

Frankly, my sense is that Ben Carson hit the nail on the head, so to speak. Joe Biden’s presidency is a danger to the country. He and his enablers have made a mess of everything they’ve touched--from foreign policy to border tomfoolery to energy utilization to crime run amok to COVID imbecility, etc., etc. Newt Gingrich nailed it, too. Things have gotten so bad that if you identify as a Democrat you automatically discredit yourself.

Hence the emergence of a plethora of signs and bumper stickers — DON’T BLAME ME, I VOTED FOR TRUMP — appearing with increasing regularity in an effort to avoid accountability for our regrettable state of affairs. There’s isn’t one thing — not a single thing — that the Biden administration and congressional Democrats have done to make the lives of Americans better. Sad to say, they’ve done the exact opposite.

Lest we forget, it was Reagan who posed a key question. Are you better off today than you were (hence, before Biden)? The answer for the middle class? Nope! Your streets aren’t safe. Your groceries and necessities cost more. Your ability to protect yourself (the 2nd amendment) is under attack. Your odds of being an IRS target are huge.

Worst of all, your government reeks of ruthless corruption. A banana republic, you ask? Yup!

NORFOLK — September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. As a volunteer advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, I am calling on my members of Congress to pass legislation to prevent suicides and support crisis care.

NORFOLK — I read the column in the paper recently from Karl Rove. I don't know what his problem is, but I do know where his nose has been from 2017 to 2020. Evidently, he forgot that the dumbest person we ever had as a president was the one who started the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

