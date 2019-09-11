The ongoing tragedy of Sept. 11

On Sept. 11, 2001, some 3,000 people lost their lives in multiple terrorist attacks, the largest one being the fall of the World Trade Center’s twin towers in New York City.
Thousands of first responders and civilians risked their lives to save others.
But 18 years later, the toll is still climbing.
When the names of the Sept. 11 victims were read aloud today at the World Trade Center, a half-dozen stacks of stone quietly saluted an untold number of people not on that list.
The granite slabs were installed on the memorial plaza this spring, recognizing firefighters, police and others who died or fell ill after exposure to toxins unleashed in the wreckage.
“We just have to recognize that there were others, too,” said Joanna Reisman, whose 54-year-old husband, Lt. Steven Reisman, searched through the World Trade Center debris for remains, and then died in 2014 of brain cancer. He was 54.
Many forms of carcinogens left in the air were later inhaled by thousands of people.
For bystanders and first responders, the high levels of dust inhalation have contributed to chronic coughs and asthma.
Most severely, multiple forms of leukemia, melanoma and mesothelioma cancers have been linked to the destruction at the World Trade Center in 2001.
And, unfortunately, many diseases linked to 9/11 have latency periods of 10 to 20 years, meaning that potential health impacts of the tragedy are yet to come.
As of May, more than 40,000 people had applied for funding from the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, and close to 19,000 cases were pending.
In July, the U.S. House and Senate passed and President Donald Trump signed a bill to guarantee the proper financial support to the families of 9/11 victims and first responders.
The votes in the House and Senate were, respectively, a staggering 402-12 and 97-2.
“This should never have been a fight,” said sponsor Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.). “It should never have taken this long to pass this bill and make it permanent. It should never have been a question.”
In signing the bill into law, Trump stated, “Today, we come together as one nation to support our Sept. 11 heroes, to care for their families, and to renew our eternal vow: Never, ever forget.”
As we reach the 18th anniversary of this tragedy, it’s important to honor the lives lost, and continue to help those who still need our support today.