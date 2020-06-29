What does local news mean to you?
Obviously, local news varies by where you live, but the Medill News Leaders Project, part of Northwestern’s Local News Initiative, surveyed 54 people working alongside the trenches of local news with the goal to “better understand the challenges we face by listening.”
‘A shared identity’
“To me, local means you’re serving a community. A community of people with a shared identity. ... (Here, Texans) have an obsession with Texas. And that’s not something that every state has, obviously.” — Emily Ramshaw, Texas Tribune editor
‘What’s happening down the street’
“To me, local has always been the people who know what it’s like to live in my community. ... I’m not tuning in to find out what’s happening around the world; I’m tuning in to find out what’s happening down the street from me.” — Christine Portela, Univision’s local media director of news operations
‘What brings a community together’
“I think about really what brings a community together. It doesn’t have to be where you live. I guess it’s kind of like where your heart is, to some extent.” — Mandy Jenkins of McClatchy/Google’s local news Compass Experiment
Making important news interesting
“If you are not making, especially on a local level, the important news interesting, like if you say the city council is important coverage to have but you can’t find a way to make that coverage interesting, that’s a failure on the news staff. It’s not a failure of the audience.” — Jeremy Gilbert, director of strategic initiatives at the Washington Post
‘Areas of common interests’
“We encourage the differentiation in a market-by-market level, because that’s the sweet spot. ... We have come across areas of common interests. For instance, we were pleasantly surprised when we did a recent audience engagement survey ..., and the No. 1 interest among those email subscribers was regional and state news, even above local news.” — Bill Church, senior vice president of news at GateHouse
‘Community connection’
“If you look at small dailies and large weeklies, they have done better than metros for the last 15 years. They have more sense of community connection. It’s less about digital. It’s about simply having the kind of content that people want and can’t get any other place.” — Ken Doctor, news industry analyst
* * *
So what is local news here at the Daily News? All of the above and more. We look for stories that affect you and inform you, and we strive to offer that each day.