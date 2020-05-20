NORFOLK — “The best way out is through.”
As Robert Frost penned these words many years ago, he likely couldn’t have envisioned an environment quite like the one we find ourselves in now.
Nevertheless, timeless words of wisdom apply today just as they did then. As we navigate periods of hardship and uncertainty, the most productive approach to coping is not paralysis or dithering, it’s perseverance, level-headedness, and unrelenting focus on pushing forward.
Governing bodies large and small are talking about “stimulus plans” to help jolt life back into economies shocked by the coronavirus pandemic. As some cities scramble to pull together new programs in reaction to the crisis, it’s easy to make the case that Norfolk’s stimulus measures already exist. Several city-led development initiatives, some that have been years in the making, are now coming into being at just the right time.
These plans and projects are unflinchingly moving forward and act as ready-made stimulus for a local economy poised to bounce back and regain its momentum.
They encompass four key areas. Here’s a quick spotlight on the first two.
Infrastructure Development
Taking advantage of reduced traffic, street crews are pressing ahead on planned road and bridge repair work. Braasch Avenue reconstruction has begun. Much-needed repairs at West Braasch and 34th Street were recently completed, and scheduled work on South 25th Street has been moved up. Bridge improvements and deck repairs are complete at North First and just beginning at Elm Avenue and East Benjamin Avenue. The paving of Georgia Avenue has started and Square Turn Boulevard will soon begin. Redesign of Benjamin Avenue is nearing completion and construction is slotted for 2021.
At the same time, utility extensions in east Norfolk are creating water and sewer services that feed new housing developments and industrial needs. Each of these projects fit within the city’s planned improvements playbook, determined by need and designed to facilitate smart growth throughout the city. Infrastructure work provides the added benefit of quickly pumping new money into the local economy.
Business Growth
Past business recruitment efforts have been hampered by a dearth of shovel-ready land for new projects. Over the last two years, the city and the Greater Norfolk Area Economic Development Foundation have worked together to change that. The result is a new business park comprised of 140 acres in southwest Norfolk. The park will provide project-ready space for new and growing businesses and the good-paying job opportunities that come with them.
Millions of dollars of new commercial development are enlivening the landscape of our West 275 and North 81 corridors. Such activity is contagious; expect plans for more. Small businesses throughout the city have used recent weeks to reinvest in significant facility improvements. And downtown buzz, in spite of the pandemic, continues as investors repurpose historic buildings for exciting new uses. All the while, the emerging “Northeast Nebraska Growing Together” initiative, drawing from the assets of local and state leaders in business, education, government, agriculture, philanthropy, and the arts, is working intently to build a vibrant live-work-play environment in our downtown district that appeals to young workers.
Finally, a huge new telecommunications initiative — one the city worked for years to recruit — is fully underway. The placing of fiber optic infrastructure across Norfolk will provide the option of increased internet speeds and data usage to every home and business. It’s as clear today as ever: people can do nearly any kind of business from anywhere. We’re working to make it easy for them to do it here.