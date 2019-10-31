The less said, the less ignorance

Well, perhaps the sample excluded folks from Nebraska and South Dakota and other midwestern and plains states (or polled only those living in New York or California).
How else does one explain the result that over 70 percent of adults believe that chocolate milk comes from brown cows? Hopefully that disclosure isn’t an indication of the true intelligence quotient of the general population.
But, added to the revelation that one in five adults didn’t know that hamburger comes from beef, there is ample reason to question from which sources folks might be acquiring their knowledge these days. Certainly they can’t all have attended Boston University — the institution from which Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez graduated cum lordy . . . excuse me, cum laude with a degree in economics.
Of course, we all understand that the validity of conclusions drawn from both IQ exams and from surveys of sorts is circumspect depending on who gets to make up the questions.
Most folks from this neck of the woods, for example, would be likely to know which end of the cow or horse gets up first, whereas egoistic eggheads like George Will with a Princeton or Oxford pedigree would be “udderly” befuddled.
Seriously, aren’t you both amazed and amused at the sheer lack of substance characteristic of AOC’s incessant ramblings about subjects that she obviously knows little about. Ill-informed and immature but brash and overconfident, she appears incapable of understanding the consequences of all things socialist: open borders, Medicare for all, abortion on demand, free health care for illegals, etc.
For pure tomfoolery and witlessness, however, nothing quite approaches the climate change hysteria propagandized for duplicitous use by political hacks and pseudo scientists ignoring centuries old historical cycles. Twelve years until doomsday (if we don’t embrace the green new deal asininity)? Pshaw! As that great philosopher, Yogi Berra, once observed, “It’s déjà vu all over again.”
Which brings to mind the dire predictions of yore involving a hole in the ozone layer. That, too, was said to be Armageddon — until it wasn’t!
Mysteriously, it seems to have healed itself in spite of ongoing pollution habits involving fossil fuels and combustion engines that are the bane of common sense bereft Chicken Little alarmists who run around claiming the sky is falling.
Nevertheless, for unprincipled opportunists taken up residence in Al Gore’s camp of self-serving environmental duplicity (debunked predictions and wacky analytics notwithstanding, he has enriched himself to the max), the global warming hoax is politically expedient. The end — power and big government control at taxpayer expense — justifies the means. Pawns taking the bait are mere tools to the trickery.
Frankly, getting rid of cars and airplanes and cows, too, (given news that the bovine population is corrupting the environment because of excessive gas being passed through the digestive tract) strikes me as a kooky idea. Not only is it inconceivable in any practical sense, but also it’s unattainable economically. It’s probably just another half-baked serving cooked up at 3 in the morning.
Besides, who wants to give up T-bones and ribeyes?