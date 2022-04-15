During the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic — the spring of 2020 — there were more than a few newspaper and online stories about churches deciding not to hold in-person worship services on Easter Sunday that year.
Not surprisingly, that resulted in headlines like “Easter Canceled.”
But Christian author Max Lucado had the appropriate response to that kind of a headline: “Not on your life, friend.”
That’s because Easter cannot be canceled. Some church doors might have been closed two years ago, but the promise of Easter was and is alive and well. As Mr. Lucado describes it:
“It was Sunday morning after the Friday execution. Jesus’ final breath had sucked the air out of the universe. As His body lay breathless in the grave, no one seemed to be dreaming of a Sunday morning miracle. Peter didn’t ask John, ‘What will you say when you see Jesus?’ Mary didn’t ponder, ‘How will He appear?’
“They didn’t encourage each other with quotes of his promised return. They could have. At least four times Jesus said words like these: ‘The Son of Man is being betrayed into the hands of men, and they will kill Him. And after He is killed, He will rise the third day.’
“You’d think someone would mention this prophecy and do the math. ‘Hmm, he died yesterday, today is the second day. He promised to rise on the third day. Tomorrow is the third day. … Friends, I think we better wake up early tomorrow.’
“But Saturday saw no such plans. On Saturday, the enemy had won, courage was gone, and hope caught the last train to the coast. On Sunday, the women went to the tomb to embalm Christ, not talk to Him. But then they saw and heard the angel. ‘He has risen.’ ”
As Christians in Northeast Nebraska and elsewhere prepare to celebrate Easter on Sunday, they should focus not only on the temporary despair brought by the Friday and Saturday of Jesus’ death, but rather, the joyous news of resurrection on the Sunday. That’s what Winston Churchill did as the prime minister of England planned his own funeral.
According to his instructions, two buglers were positioned high in the dome of St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. At the conclusion of the service, the first one played taps, the signal of a day completed. Immediately thereafter, with the sounds of the first song still ringing in the air, the second bugler played reveille, the song of a day begun.
Easter is the song of a day — of an eternity of days — begun.