The decision on whether to publish mug shots with news stories can be challenging. As part of an ongoing examination of the fairness in how newspapers and the media report on people, many newspapers have restrained their use of running them. Some newspapers have opted not to use them at all. The Daily News began a policy of a more restrained use of them several years ago.
But why wouldn’t newspapers run mug shots with all people who are arrested? That’s a question we sometimes get asked. There isn’t a simple answer, but it basically has to do with fairness.
For one, mug shots aren’t available for all news stories. Secondly, not all stories deserve to have the person’s photo published. A mug shot adds to the significance of the story. Someone who gets arrested for speeding and marijuana possession doesn’t necessarily represent the same threat to the public as someone who repeatedly violates a protection order, assaults a victim in the middle of the night and threatens to do it again.
Much of this has to do with the recognition of the media with due process, which the Fourth, Fifth, Sixth and Eighth Amendments provide for criminal defendants. Due process means that when alleged criminals are prosecuted, they must be given procedures that are fair and recognize certain decencies of civilized conduct.
Some people who are arrested will end up not being convicted. Some will be found not guilty or won’t go to trial or will plead guilty to lesser charges. That might even mean misdemeanors, instead of felonies or the more serious ones that usually land their names in the news in the first place.
Many newspapers recognize that readers may associate law enforcement booking photos with criminal activity — assuming that their photo could imply guilt. We know because we have heard readers sometimes imply guilt based on a mug shot, even though individuals who are arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty.
But the law does recognize individuals who are arrested may pose a threat until guilt or innocence can be determined, otherwise there would not be bond set. Having the mug shot helps help serve the public interest by helping people to recognize the individual, especially in communities the size of Norfolk or smaller.
In larger cities, many newspapers have moved to run fewer mug shots because it could be considered that it reinforces racial stereotypes. Arguments can be made both ways on that.
Our guidelines prioritize public safety, news judgment and mug availability. We recognize that many other competing media will run mugs with most stories, including the initial arrest. That is their decision and we recognize this is a broad topic that can have experienced journalists come to differing views.
We are continuing to publish mug shots when we believe it serves a public purpose, especially for safety, or if the person is a public figure or a high-profile crime that is being discussed in the community.