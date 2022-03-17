Happy St. Patrick’s Day, which, at one time, was a religious holiday to the patron saint of Ireland who introduced Christianity to the Irish in the 5th century. Now, in the United States at least, St. Patrick’s Day has evolved into a celebration of all things Irish.
Congress initially designated March as Irish-American Heritage Month in 1991 and the president issues a proclamation commemorating the occasion each year. According to the U.S. Census, 30.4 million Americans — or 9.2% of the U.S. population — claims some Irish blood.
There were 410,000 documented arrivals from Ireland during the potato famine that began in 1845 and represented — by far — the largest immigration wave seen in the U.S. at that point. It is estimated, however, that they represented only about one-third to one-quarter of the up to 1.5 million Irish who arrived in the United States from 1845 to 1855, including some who walked into the country after initially landing in Canada. Back then, it appears we had immigration from our unsecured northern border.
One of the biggest differences, however, from years past is that immigrants used to be encouraged to assimilate or adopt American ways.
In fact, early immigrants were required to learn the language and customs, which always enabled the nation to welcome new residents without becoming overwhelmed. And instead of pledging allegiance to their home flags in public displays, most immigrants carried U.S. flags and wanted to be known as American.
While immigrants still face strong pressures to learn English, it is hardly a necessity. How many of us have called a government agency or called a company and been told to press 2 for English?
And while it may be true our nation had more diversity centuries ago, one of the things that created national unity was the desire to assimilate and learn English. Some of us may have been told about when previous generations arrived, they spoke their native tongue at home but not in public for fear of being ostracized.
In recent decades, we, as a country, abandoned our “melting pot” mentality and went to the “salad bowl” perspective. Different groups are encouraged to retain their distinctiveness, including language. Is there any place else in the world where those who seek refuge and opportunity are allowed to keep their old customs and language — especially if it is different?
This is nothing new. In 1751, Benjamin Franklin complained, “Why should Pennsylvania, founded by the English, become a Colony of Aliens, who will shortly be so numerous as to Germanize us instead of our Anglifying them, and will never adopt our language or customs, any more than they can acquire our complexion?”
Part of being an American now seems to be wearing green on March 17 and honoring the Irish, a group of immigrants who were not welcomed in most parts. Oddly enough, though, they assimilated and seem to be doing fine.