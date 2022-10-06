Back in 1975, the Oscar Award presentations (hardly anyone bothers to pay attention anymore, since quality movies and accomplished actors and actresses are notably absent) were dominated by an anti-establishment classic.
It was a logical depiction of a single individual asserting his independence in the face of a repressive, conformist, dictatorial system (a la Biden, Fauci, Garland and today’s cast of callous autocrats).
Yes, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” succeeded in capturing all five major honors including those for best picture and best actor. A genuine psychological drama, it championed the mutual offices of self-determination — courage, pride, inspiration, stick-to-itiveness and vulnerability, too. Point of fact, its message hasn’t dated in the least. Each and every day, the innate qualities of human nature come to life before our eyes.
The great Jack Nicholson ( “A Few Good Men,” “As Good As It Gets,” “The Bucket List”) played the role of Randle McMurphy, who strategically pled insanity to avoid the rap ... and then promptly found himself relegated to the nuthouse with a bevy of nuts, so to speak. Nurse Ratched (acted by the late Louise Fletcher) was the practitioner in charge and therefore of the medication, and free spirit Randle McMurphy was her victim ... er, nemesis.
It was a delightfully entertaining, true-to-life (Danny DeVito’s characterization of the confined Mr. Martini was incredibly superb) movie — darkly humorous, perhaps, (no, it does not poke fun at sick people) but could legitimately be termed both uplifting and depressing. Flawed (psychiatric) systems — whether pertaining to the 1970s or to the new century — regretfully give rise to an undercurrent of despair.
Which by most appearances describes our situation since mid-January 2021. We find ourselves in the midst of a mostly cantankerous, ill-humored contest — mired down in a battle of wills between who is rational and reasonable and who is demented and deranged. With absolutely no intent to be facetious — referencing the riotous behavior following recent SCOTUS rulings — a sort of liberal lunatic asylum seems in evidence.
And, if that sounds unduly harsh, so be it! Obviously, constitutional scholars are few and far between these days; nevertheless, there’s scant excuse for unabashed obliviousness, which lies (no pun intended) at the root of the latest uncivil, uninformed protester chaos reminiscent of the summer 2020 anarchy. Tellingly, however, as the great Benjamin Franklin once posited, “It’s in the region of ignorance that tyranny begins.”
Truth be told, respect for law and order is fleeting, and both the DOJ and the FBI have contributed mightily to the decay. That a two-tiered system of “justice” now prevails is beyond dispute. Parents (conservative ones, at least) are routinely targeted for caring about their children’s schooling, and (strip) search and seizure (phone records, you see) and jail time have become familiar experiences for anyone connected to President Trump.
Indeed, the great Shakespeare’s “all the world is a stage” now befits what’s happening in our country. Virtually everything (including in government and established institutions) is an act — and primarily a mediocre one at that. Insincerity reigns supreme.
Ulterior motives lurk behind every action and utterance. But, anyone remaining on alert can see through the deception. It’s readily apparent in both manner and speech.
Frankly, the hollow “death of democracy” parroting and the repeated “pack the court” and “end the filibuster” howls by Democrats and their media accomplices have rendered them a laughing stock, which helps in explaining why over 1 million voters (including among the Latino population, especially) have already switched their allegiance and ditched the party.
Consequently, the roll call of the cuckoo class is decreasing apace.