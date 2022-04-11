We were skeptical. And so was the Norfolk City Council. Last August, the Norfolk City Council voted to replace traffic lights with stop signs at two downtown intersections. The decision didn’t come lightly. After a split 4-4 vote by the Norfolk City Council, Mayor Josh Moenning broke the tie and cast the deciding vote.
The move was prompted when Steve Rames, the public works director, said the signals were unwarranted based on the traffic count. “For some time now, we’ve been looking at the traffic movements in downtown. We did a fairly comprehensive traffic volume study about 2½ years ago. As a function of that, we evaluated the signals that are downtown,” he said. “None of those met the requirements that would tell you need a signal there.”
Additionally, stop signs were expected to slow down traffic on that part of Norfolk Avenue.
But all of that didn’t immediately convince skeptics, including Councilman Shane Clausen. “We did this already once a few years ago, and it wasn’t real popular,” he said last summer.
Fast forward to April 2022 and the results are in. The experiment proved so successful that the Norfolk City Council voted 7-0 recently to end the experiment and make the deactivation of the stoplights at Second Street and Third Street permanent.
More than anything, the stop signs have had the desired effect of slowing down traffic and making the downtown more pedestrian friendly, several people told the council.
Rames said about the only negative was that traffic counts indicated traffic has slowed going east and west during peak times. That was anticipated and the data backs it, he said. “That change of 14 to 15 seconds is because traffic is slowing down,” Rames said. Several people told the council they supported the change, including a sight-impaired man who has a guide dog and walks extensively.
Amy Renter, who is the president of the Downtown Norfolk Association, said many of the business owners and employees in the area support it. She presented a letter signed from 37 people in support. “The people who are negative, and this is my personal observation, are the people who are used to using Norfolk Avenue as a corridor to get from east to west (for shopping or going through town),” Renter said.
It also is worth noting that people can still use Braasch Avenue, which is one block north, or Madison Avenue, which is one block south, and run parallel to Norfolk Avenue, to go across the area more quickly. Renter said it just involves changing habits. “Sometimes change is uncomfortable, but it facilitates progress,” she said.
And like Councilman Clausen, who acknowledged he initially was skeptical, this change has worked out for the better.