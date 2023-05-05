The EPIC Option has lots to like, but are the revenues realistic?

It is highly unlikely the EPIC Option will be passed in the Nebraska Legislature this session, but it still could end up being decided by voters through petition. The proposal eliminates state property, income, inheritance and corporate taxes and replaces them with a consumption tax, which is sort of like a one-time sales tax on just about everything except groceries and items used in production, such as a tractor for a farmer. State Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, a Republican, introduced it this session.

As state Sen. Mike McDonnell stated in Norfolk earlier during a stop, Nebraska doesn’t have any mountains or oceans to help attract new businesses and residents. But it does have residents who are honest and work hard. Combine them with a tax system that is unlike any other that is fair to all, and it will bring new businesses and residents to the state.

Sen. McDonnell might be onto something. And what’s more encouraging is that the proposal has support from both Democrats and Republicans. However, it also has been heavily criticized by both parties as well.

A study by the Beacon Hill Institute in Massachusetts indicates the consumption tax, which would operate like a one-time sales tax estimated by the institute at about 7.23%, would make up enough money to replace all the other taxes. That just seems too good to be true. If it were true, wouldn’t some other state have thought of it by now?

We are pleased we have lawmakers on both sides of the aisle looking to address the tax situation in Nebraska. We should be able to do better. About 60% of all Nebraskans pay 100% of the state taxes. Is that fair?

But the EPIC Option would require all Nebraskans to pay taxes, including churches, nonprofits and government agencies. That’s such a radical idea, we are not sure we support that, either.

We also are skeptical that it will bring about all the revenue that is projected. What happens if the revenue falls short? Can we go back to the old way? What happens to the state employees who would be let go whose jobs were collecting these taxes or assessing property and more?

We think this is the right problem. It even limits government growth to 2%. That’s helpful for the state’s economic health, keeping more of the dollars in the hands of the private sector.

We also are impressed with the attitudes of supporters. Whether it is Steve Jessen of Norfolk or Sen. McDonnell of Omaha and others, they are willing to discuss the proposal and answer questions. They have demonstrated a willingness to look at more studies or suggestions — such as a minimum property tax during the transition. It is rare new ideas or products are perfected on the first try, and through many eyes, wisdom comes forth.

