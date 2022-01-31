On Jan. 24, Pat Sajak tweeted, “There’s an alarming trend developing in which people are paying less attention to celebrities who are telling them how to live. Please, folks, we have been chosen to be celebrities for a reason. Ignore our experience and our wisdom at your own peril.”
Those who are familiar with the longtime “Wheel of Fortune” host or who follow him on Twitter immediately recognized Mr. Sajak’s sarcasm. Mr. Sajak has a self-depreciating sense of humor and often pokes fun at Hollywood types, including himself.
That same week, rock musician Neil Young asked his team to pull his music off Spotify in response to the “fake information about vaccines” being spread on the streaming platform. Young publicized a letter letting people know he disapproved of Joe Rogan’s comments on his podcast. For those unfamiliar, Mr. Rogan is a commentator, comedian, actor and former political UFC commentator.
Mr. Young wrote in part, “I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform. They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.” He alleged Spotify was spreading misinformation “on its platform, though the company presently has no misinformation policy.”
So was Mr. Young right to try and censor speech he believed to be wrong based on his celebrity status? Or was his heart (of gold) in the right place because he was trying to keep people healthy and save lives? Before answering, remember that there have been a lot of efforts to censor news and information as we continue to learn more about the virus. Recall how when the coronavirus first arose we were told that masks did no good. Then when there was the notion that the virus might have been leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, it was roundly rejected by some politicians in Washington. Media and social media companies canceled, censored and dismissed many of those who made the claim, including President Trump. Then later, it was discovered the virus did indeed originate from the Chinese lab, only the (needle and the) damage was done.
The point is that internet censorship or free speech censorship is dangerous. Should celebrities get to decide what is misinformation and what is credible?
And so how did social media respond to Mr. Young? A few days after his demand, “Who’s Neil Young” was trending on Twitter, with many users under 30 truly unaware of the former rocker known as much for his music contributions to protesting everything from the Vietnam War to the Keystone XL Pipeline. And for those older than 60 who are unaware, Spotify allows people to play music or podcasts (like Joe Rogan) on their phones or the internet. To be clear, Spotify is still featuring Mr. Rogan’s podcast, but not Mr. Young’s songs.
Maybe Mr. Sajak was right, there is an alarming trend in which people are paying less attention to celebrities telling them how to live.