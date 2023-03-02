In 2022, the commercial casino industry in the United States achieved its most successful year ever, winning over $60 billion from gamblers.
The Associated Press reported figures from the American Gaming Association, the national trade group for the gambling industry. It disclosed that traditional, in-person gambling accounted for more than 80% of the industry’s revenue, while online betting contributed nearly a fifth.
It is worth noting that these figures exclude the revenue generated by tribal casinos, which report their earnings separately.
That’s a lot of money. That isn’t just money bet, but money lost.
So, how much is $60 billion? Think of all the corn production in Nebraska. Last year, it was estimated to be worth about $10 billion, which was up 26% from the previous year. All of Nebraska’s crops combined had a value of about $16 billion in 2021. That means that gamblers lost in casinos almost four times as much as the value of all the crops produced in Nebraska.
The AP reported that the top-performing gambling markets are the Las Vegas Strip and Atlantic City, but the Baltimore-Washington, D.C., Chicago and Mississippi Gulf coast markets also saw notable growth. In the past year, 84 million American adults, equivalent to 34% of the adult population, visited a casino, including new markets in Nebraska and Virginia.
Sports betting also continued to grow rapidly, setting new records for the total amount wagered ($93.2 billion) and sportsbook revenue ($7.5 billion).
So, what’s the big deal? It’s only innocent fun, may people argue as people are entertaining themselves. Where people choose to spend their money is their business. That’s true — to a point.
About 10% of gamblers will suffer problems. Studies indicate that for problem gamblers, gambling will destroy their lives and the lives of families and friends. That’s because for those who have a problem, they will steal or risk everything they have to try to get back what they lost.
By its nature, gambling depends on the loss of money from each other. Any profits that occur happen without any actual production. Funds are just changing hands, with the house always guaranteed a cut that comes mostly from working people and others trying to improve their plight — only the odds are stacked greatly against them.
For the 10% or so of the 84 million Americans who visited casinos, about 8.4 million of them will endure a whole new level of misery. That would be about four times the population of Nebraska. That’s a major problem for a significant number of Americans.
Yes, gambling can be viewed as just another form of entertainment. But because it’s so popular, a significant and growing number of Americans are facing problems. That makes it a problem for society as a whole.