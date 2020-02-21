Be assured we continue to strive for honor and excellence — even when problems hit
Observant readers of the Daily News may have noticed a new look to the paper this week.
One reader wondered what happened to the weather on the front and back page. Another caller asked why “a bunch of features” were missing from the paper. “I hope you’re not dropping Pickles,” he said in reference to the comic strip that has run in the Daily News for years. Another reader wanted the crossword puzzle answers from Tuesday.
Rest assured that these unintended changes aren’t here to stay.
Because of computer issues this week at the Daily News, we temporarily lost access to stories, photos and pages. So in some cases, we had to rebuild the paper from scratch or memory. As a result, you may have received your paper later than usual and features you have been accustomed to seeing were either missing or didn’t look quite the same.
Our page designers were forced to re-create items they use every day, sort of like reinventing the wheel. From now on, they will never take for granted Adobe InDesign’s library set-up allowing them to pull out story boxes, photo boxes and other standard features. Reporters had to email their stories, and we set up a makeshift landing spot for stories and photos for each day’s paper.
Everyone stepped up to get the newspaper out and the stories online — to keep you, the reader, informed of the latest happenings and interesting stories in Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
Kathryn Harris, the business editor at the Daily News, summed it up in a Facebook post: “Tech problems can make a stressful job unbearable, and just about everything that could’ve gone wrong at work did today. But I have to tip my top knot to my coworkers. They held it together and were cool under pressure when they could’ve easily snapped or curled up to cry in the corner (like I considered doing when I thought my main package story was gone). Good job guys.”
So we, too, tip our cap to those who put in long hours to get the paper out and fix the computer problems.
But, most of all, we want to thank you, our readers, for your patience and sticking with us this week. Know that you will continue to receive a quality newspaper. We will continue to do our job with honor and excellence because anything short of that is a disservice to you.
So thank you again, and no, Pickles isn’t going anywhere.