More than a month into the COVID-19 pandemic, the teleconferencing software Zoom has seen its number of daily users explode from 10 million to 200 million from December to March as the country adjusts to remote work and education.
With Zoom becoming the go-to forum for nearly every kind of social function, here in Northeast and North Central Nebraska and elsewhere, schools, boards, committees and businesses are using the software for meetings.
And families have used it to connect with loved ones.
But Zoom also has been an easy target for people to exploit the app — a practice called “Zoombombing,” when uninvited participants interrupt or derail a meeting.
Colleges and school districts have reported getting Zoombombed with racist taunts and pornographic images. Students at Berkeley High School in California were in the middle of a video conference when a man joined the Zoom meeting, exposed himself and shouted obscenities, the Mercury News in San Jose reported.
Earlier this month, Google warned employees not to use Zoom’s desktop application on their work computers “due to privacy and security vulnerabilities.” SpaceX, the U.S. Senate and New York City’s school district have enacted similar restrictions.
Thousands of personal Zoom videos were left viewable on the open web, including one-on-one therapy sessions, telehealth calls and elementary school classes, the Washington Post reported. People’s names, phone numbers and intimate conversations were revealed and children’s faces and voices were exposed.
So what steps can you take?
- Don’t post meeting IDs publicly.
- Generate a new ID for every meeting you launch, instead of using your personal meeting ID, so future meetings won’t be disrupted if someone gets a hold of your personal ID.
- Ensure meeting participants need a password to access the meeting.
- Zoom’s “Waiting Room” feature lets meeting hosts keep would-be participants in a digital queue until they approve them to join the session.
- Keep your desktop app up to date, so any patches Zoom makes to security vulnerabilities are added to your device.
- If you want to be extra careful, use Zoom only on a mobile device, such as an iPad or an Android phone, because these versions go through review in the app stores.
Bottom line: Until Zoom has been properly vetted and the company improves the software accordingly, companies and schools throughout the country should observe a few precautions on teleconferencing during the months ahead.