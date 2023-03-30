Technology lets students pass off AI-generated writing as original work

Have we reached a point where going to college no longer means having to write research papers or essays? By now, most teachers and students are aware of ChatGPT, a language model that can generate human-like text, such as term papers. It wasn’t long after it was released in 2022 that concerns started to surface about students using it to cheat.
“I try to look at some of these technologies (as) Prometheus’ fire,” said Jason Dufair, the lead developer of Teaching Learning Technologies and software engineer at Purdue. “We didn’t necessarily steal fire from the gods, but here it is. And we can do great harm with it, theoretically, and certainly we can ideally do some good with it.”
According to Purdue News Service, ChatGPT is different from other types of chatbots because it isn’t connected to the internet. It generates responses entirely on the data it has been trained on.
ChatGPT belongs to a specific category of AI called generative AI. The technology has been around for a few years now, said Jing Gao, a Purdue researcher and professor in data mining. The AI works by using huge numbers of test documents and intricate hardware chatbots that summarize key information from documents.
Purdue is taking a stance against the use of ChatGPT, or any other form of AI, in the classroom for the use of cheating on assignments. Most high schools and colleges agree. So do we. Writing should reflect original thought and intelligence.
Suggestions to prevent AI are that teachers should include in-class essays, oral exams or having instructors demand more student participation to learn more about students’ thought processes. Still others question what’s the harm — if it is used as a tool?
Advocates point out in the past, the use of calculators, computers and the internet seemingly gave some students an easy advantage over those who previously worked hard to do research or work out math problems. In the end, did those tools really diminish learning?
For many writers, getting started can be the hardest part. If AI can be used as a tool to help with that, is that wrong? And for teachers and professors worried about students turning in AI essays, there apparently is a new tool that can help detect cheaters.
It wasn’t long after the new tool began to be used that Edward Tian, a senior at Princeton University, built an app to detect whether text is written by ChatGPT. Tian said so many teachers reached out to him after he released his bot online that the app crashed the first week. It has now been restored.
There is something powerful about the written word that goes along with education. Most good writers, even unknowingly, develop a style and clarity that can make their work stand out. It would seem that as long as new tools come about, there will always be those who try to cheat.