Our heroes are never perfect.
That’s why the tearing down of statues amid the wave of protests against the nation’s legacy of racism is so mystifying.
While it’s not unexpected for vandals to target statues of iconic Confederate figures such as Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis — both of whom are remembered chiefly for supporting a cause that aimed to preserve slavery — now some protesters are targeting figures more widely revered.
Noting that George Washington and Thomas Jefferson were slave owners, some activists have called for removing the Mount Rushmore monument in South Dakota. President Donald Trump, saying such moves would “tear down” the nation’s history, has said that he would block any such effort.
“We will raise the next generation of American patriots,” Trump said during a Fourth of July weekend speech at Mount Rushmore. “We will write the next thrilling chapter of the American adventure. And we will teach our children to know that they live in a land of legends, that nothing can stop them, and that no one can hold them down.”
Among those legends is famed abolitionist Frederick Douglass. Coincidentally, a statue of Douglass was ripped from its base in Rochester, New York. Police are still searching for the culprits.
Even a gift from Italy to the people of Columbus, Ohio, in 1955 has been removed. Citing Christopher Columbus’ mistreatment of native people in his quest to discover America, workers removed a statue of the city’s namesake to be replaced with a different statue or artwork that reflects diversity.
Frankly, no one can emerge from the level of scrutiny available to modern researchers looking like a saint — not even African American heroes like Douglass or Martin Luther King Jr.
“If we’re going to have a statue for someone like Washington,” said Paul Finkelman, author of a book on slavery and the nation’s founders. “... we should put it in a broader context so we can learn from everything he did.”
But where does this stop? Twenty-three cities across the U.S. are named Columbus, presumably for Christopher Columbus. The nation’s capital is named after Washington. Here in Norfolk, there’s a Washington Avenue and Jefferson Avenue, in addition to others named after presidents who didn’t lead flawless lives.
If we’re going to have statues of American heroes, we need to be cognizant of their imperfections as well. But tearing down statues and monuments isn’t the answer.