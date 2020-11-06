Periodically, the local governing bodies get questioned over decisions they make on bid projects.
Most recently, it happened to the Madison County board of commissioners for a wheel loader. In this case, the winning bid was from a Sioux City, Iowa, company. The lowest bid — that did not meet specifications — came from a LaVista company.
First off, we commend commissioner Ron Schmidt for asking that the purchase and bidding process be discussed when questions arose, and the two bidders involved were both at the meeting when the bid was to be awarded.
If definitely was a competitive bid. Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said the county received nine bids from six companies on the loader. In this case, neither of the two lowest bids was local.
The bid that was accepted was the second lowest bid, which was $205,750 after a trade in from the county. The Sioux City company gave the county $49,000 for the loader traded in and offered a six-year and 3,000-hour warranty, with delivery in 60 to 90 days.
Importantly, Uhlir said the second lowest bid met all the specifications. The only lower bid was $179,850 from the LaVista company, but the bid did not meet specifications in three areas. The shortages included the weight, the transmission and the tires. On the tires alone, the bid to include the brand and type of tires specified would have added about $19,000.
A representative of the company offered to make changes that would enable it to meet the specifications and possibly still be lower than the next lowest bid. Uhlir said it is difficult to take a bid that doesn’t meet specifications because it isn’t fair to the bidders that did.
We agree. If a company wants to go back later and change its bid to meet specifications, then a company that did meet the specifications should also be allowed to go back and rebid so that it can have a bid as cheap as possible. Where does it end?
We also liked what we heard in the discussion that followed by the county board. If a company believes it has a good bid but realizes it doesn’t meet the specifications, it should offer a second bid — one that might not be as competitive — but meets all the specifications.
In the end, the county board stuck with its initial decision to go with the lowest bid that met all the specifications. The vote was 3-0.
We think it is good for bidders to ask questions if they believe their bid is solid or an error has been made. But we support establishing a system and following it.