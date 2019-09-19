“Value spending” was a term that Arnie Robinson, a member of the Norfolk school board, recently used in referring to the school district’s 2019-2020 efforts to balance the educational needs of the students with the interests of property taxpayers.
It’s an appropriate way to describe the district’s focus of spending where necessary but not extravagantly or foolishly.
Mr. Robinson used the example of renovating a building for the school district’s new preschool — rather than building new at a higher cost. Doing so has allowed the district to meet other needs while still ranking high in efficiency, he said.
“I think we’ve done a really nice job with career academies and High Ability Learner summer school programs. We need to keep finding spots where we can do more and stay high-ranking (in efficiency),” he said.
The district has decreased its property tax levy from $1.32 per $100 of assessed valuation to $1.17 for the 2019-2020 fiscal year while dealing with a 12 percent enrollment increase over that same period. That’s a big factor in why the Norfolk Public Schools has been ranked 16th out of 244 school districts in the state in terms of efficiency.
The district also has been dealing with fluctuating amounts of state aid over the years. For 2019-2020, Norfolk is fortunate to be receiving a significant increase.
It should be noted also that the district has benefited from overall increases in property valuation assessments, which gives a taxing entity more of a cushion to work with.
So, should the average taxpayer — if there is such a thing — be pleased with the school district and its new budget? The same question could be asked in regard to budgets passed by Madison County, the City of Norfolk and others.
From our perspective, we wouldn’t want to see a taxing entity spend wildly. We also wouldn’t want to see that same entity be so tightfisted that essential needs are being ignored. It’s truly a balancing act, and one not easy to achieve.
That’s why we appreciate the term “value spending.” It implies being cognizant that spending — investments in the future, if you will — are going to be needed. But, at the same time, every effort should be made to be as cost-conscious as possible.
If the pendulum swings too far one way or another, that’s when problems arise. That’s not the case in Norfolk.