With Norfolk experiencing impressive growth and revitalization over the past several years, the city has relied on several incentive-based programs to help drive development in the community. One of these programs is tax increment financing (TIF).
TIF gives developers the opportunity to work toward full development of their projects, and thereby increase property values, while keeping property tax rates from skyrocketing. In essence, developers continue to pay property taxes but defer any tax increases for a period of time until the development is fully established.
From our perspective, responsible use of TIF incentives for development projects in the community is good for Norfolk today, and into the future.
A good example of the appropriate use of TIF can be found in the redevelopment of the Kensington Hotel in downtown Norfolk. While dramatic improvements are slated for the historic hotel, the property’s developer, Ho-Chunk, will be able to defer any property tax increases for several years.
While some have criticized the city’s extensive use of TIF for development projects in the city, it’s important to remember that the far-reaching economic benefits of many of these projects cannot yet be measured.
Kensington developers have said that without TIF, the $14 million project would not be viable. In addition to added property tax revenue achieved by converting the old hotel into a downtown destination, new jobs will be created and sales tax revenue will be generated by hotel visitors.
Furthermore, Gary Bretschneider, who is Norfolk’s director of housing, recently said proceeds from the Kensington sale would be utilized to purchase land elsewhere in the community, where an affordable housing project is planned.
Another notable project utilizing TIF is the Cornhusker Auto Group expansion of Cornhusker Nissan into the former Office Max building. The project developer has said that without TIF, this project simply would not be as viable.
Large development projects aren’t the only ones for which TIF is a valuable tool, however. The development group for the coming Prime Stop at the corner of Victory Road and Highway 275 will be using the savings from TIF incentives to make important infrastructure improvements to the area around their new location.
At this point, placing a dollar amount on these benefits, while uncertain yet significant, isn’t feasible, but it can be said the projects are sure to have a lasting impact on future growth in downtown and in the rest of the city.
Being that Norfolk is a community that prides itself on growth and development opportunities for families and businesses in Northeast Nebraska, we believe the use of TIF for development is a substantive and needed program in the community.