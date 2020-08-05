As of earlier this summer, Target stores raised their starting wage from $13 per hour to $15 per hour. Good for Target and its employees. We’re glad that company finances were such that such a move was deemed affordable.
But that doesn’t mean that the federal government should mandate such a move for everyone.
Robert Graboyes, a senior research fellow with the Mercatus Center at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., isn’t a fan of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ recent call to Congress to pass his Raise the Wage Act, which would increase the minimum hourly wage from $7.25 to $15. Sen. Sanders said the legislation would “guarantee a dignified, living wage for every worker in America.”
It’s the “every worker in America” phrase that Mr. Graboyes stumbles over. It’s because guaranteeing $15 per hour as a minimum wage actually would guarantee that a substantial number of Americans won’t be working. Rather, they’ll be priced out of the job markets further hurt by the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s his thinking:
A minimum wage’s effect is straightforward. Employers will hire people who add more revenues to the firm (from increased output) than they subtract (in wages and other costs).
For example, Firm X reviews three applicants and, based on experience, education, references, etc., estimates that A will add $20 per hour, B will add $12, and C adds $6. At the current national minimum wage of $7.25, Firm X will hire A and B, but not C, who remains unemployed.
If the minimum wage rises to $15/hour, the firm only hires A; both B and C remain unemployed.
The firm may be stunted, or it may grow by replacing human workers with machines. (Think of fast-food outlets replacing behind-the-counter personnel with automated kiosks.)
There are many reasons a prospective employee might not be able to produce $15 worth of output. Young applicants, including teenagers, may have little in the way of work experience or skills, so their early years are heavy with training, mentoring, errors and the learning curve.
For many people, a $15 minimum wage would stifle their ability to gain a foothold in the economy and begin developing necessary skills to earn higher wages.
All of this was true before the pandemic sank the American economy in February and March. Now, the consequences of a mandatory $15 minimum wage would be far more brutal.
Again, good for Target. Best of luck with its wage plan. But the federal government shouldn’t be making that kind of a move mandatory.