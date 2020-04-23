Taking the high road when others go low

Here’s the math: 35 (years) X 2 = 70 (semesters) X 4 = 280 (classes) X 25 (enrollees) = (an approximation of) 7,000 (students), which may help in explaining why it took a minute or two to recall the person with whom I was speaking.
OK, golden age concessions may have factored in; still, I’m a long way from experiencing the mental impairment defined as senility that seems to characterize Joe Biden’s current status.
Anyway, it was nice to visit with John (real name withheld to protect his privacy) who had been in my classes in the early 1970s. He had returned to college via the GI Bill after his Vietnam tenure — with shrapnel wounds the cause for removal from duty. He was rescued from the heat of battle by clinging to the landing gear of a Bell UH-1 Huey. Several platoon mates didn’t make it out.
Yes, conversations like this one are humbling in that appreciation for education outcomes is flattering — accompanied, of course, by the assumption that the instructor had something to do with it. The feedback is welcome, but it’s important to point out that results are essentially dependent on motivated learners.
I’m reminded of the late, great Andy Rooney’s missive, “Even the best teachers can’t teach fence posts!”
But, talking with John was thought provoking from another standpoint. His love of country — demonstrated decades earlier by his decision to enlist (in contrast to a cadre of asylum seekers retreated to Canada) — is stronger than ever. He is proud of his service and has nothing but good to say about the government’s role in helping to finance his educational pursuits. Loyalty to his homeland shines through.
Which says a lot not only for his ability to reconcile the Vietnam before and after but also to take the high road, so to speak — unburdened by circumstances beyond his control. I was prompted to recall my dad’s old admonition that perspective is the hub around which everything in life revolves. Indeed, John depicts a sense of calm — at peace with the relative importance of things. It’s an enviable trait, albeit not universally shared.
And, admittedly it’s true. My blood pressure has since been affected by the contrast between the gist of the aforementioned conversation and the fact that even during this time of crisis (involving COVID-19) certain media personalities (especially at CNN, MSNBC, and The New York Times) are cheering on a catastrophe or a calamity as long as it would be bad for President Trump.
That, folks, is hatred on steroids! There’s no prescription capable of fixing it. Sure, we’ll soon have a vaccine to combat the coronavirus —American ingenuity will see to it — but there’s nothing can be done to save lost souls whose mental faculties have taken a lemming-like plunge off the proverbial cliff. Railing against an opponent is one thing, but openly rooting against your country and therefore your fellow citizens is quite another.
Politics can be a bastard — with the origin of unbalanced malice hard to pin down. In this case, however, the source is not to be denied. Nevertheless, there’s no sense beating a dead horse (to stand on cliché) ... or as John might say deductively, it is what it is. Enough said!
While bumping into former students is a fairly common occurrence, this reconnect didn’t happen by chance. John and “Jane” reside in a Nebraska community that provides easy access to the Norfolk Daily News and hence to my columns — one of which provided the impetus.