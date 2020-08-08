In other news
The 2020 Major League Baseball season is, in a manner of speaking, underway. Fans who can overlook the cardboard cutouts that have replaced them in stadium seats, or tolerate the piped-in music and masked players will be fine.
I wrote a column a short while back about teachers who didn’t want to go back to school until they could be guaranteed that everything was safe. The reaction to my suggestion that teachers shouldn’t demand absolute guarantees of safety, which is pretty much what they’ve been doing, made me t…
It’s a fine line between expressing oneself and being restricted.
President Donald Trump is taking a page straight out of the strongman’s playbook by sending federal forces into Democrat-led cities, where governors and mayors neither need nor want them.
NORFOLK — This past Sunday I attended my grandson’s confirmation service in a neighboring church. The first words of the pastor’s sermon was, “The world is in a dangerous place.”
Tucker Carlson, a good-looking guy, bright, charming and the most popular attraction on cable TV, is also politically incorrect enough to send big-time advertisers fleeing purchases from his 4 million nightly viewers. He sometimes goes beyond this defamed preference for frankness by turning …
WASHINGTON — You probably are asking yourself, about now, “What are 15 signs my country is sliding into authoritarianism?”
As of earlier this summer, Target stores raised their starting wage from $13 per hour to $15 per hour. Good for Target and its employees. We’re glad that company finances were such that such a move was deemed affordable.