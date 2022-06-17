Take a look at how the Great American Comedy Festival began in Norfolk

When Norfolk’s previous community festival — LaVitsef (festival spelled backward) — ended, a Daily News editorial in this space proposed creating a new festival as a tribute to Johnny Carson. With that, the Great American Comedy Festival eventually was born, and it’s been a mid-June tradition ever since.
After a two-year absence because of COVID, the event has now embarked on its teenage years. So we thought it would be reflective to pull out the baby book and take a trip down memory lane. Here’s a look at selected excerpts of the editorial that started it all on Sept. 23, 2006.
* * *
What better way to build on Norfolk’s claim to fame than by keying on laughter?
The Daily News first suggested the following concept in the mid-1990s. For a variety of reasons, the timing wasn’t right. It still may not be, but at the very least, it gives Norfolkans something to consider.
We would propose the creation of a Johnny Carson Comedy Festival. Because he grew up here, Norfolk already is closely associated with the late “king of late-night television.” This would be a logical way to draw upon that and honor Johnny’s legacy.
We could envision the focal point of the festival being the establishment of a young comedian’s contest that would draw entrants from across the Midwest. Perhaps it wouldn’t even be too much of a stretch to see if the winner of the contest would get a guest appearance on the Jay Leno show, Mr. Carson’s successor on NBC.
Perhaps there could be classes, workshops or seminars on comedy.
A special guest each year could be someone associated with Johnny — Ed McMahon, Doc Severinson, Tommy Newsome or any of the myriad guests who appeared on “The Tonight Show” and owe much of their success to Johnny’s support.
Highlights of Johnny’s career could be shown continuously on a large screen in the Johnny Carson Theatre at Norfolk High School or in other venues. The Johnny Carson exhibit at the Elkhorn Valley Museum could be another highlight of the festival — perhaps even resulting in more memorabilia to put on display.
In many ways, it’s a natural. Norfolk is known as Johnny Carson’s hometown. And what better way to have a good time at a festival than by laughing? It’s not a stretch to imagine Johnny relishing the idea of seeing talented young comedians having their work showcased in his hometown.
Norfolk seems to be at a crossroads in terms of what it wants to have as a community festival. Could this work? It just might.
* * *
Almost 16 years after these words appeared in print, we’d amend the answer to that question as a resounding yes. Thanks to countless volunteers and sponsors over the years, the festival keeps drawing laughs.