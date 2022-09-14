One of the ongoing dilemmas that newspapers and other media continually have to battle is to find ways to get more young people interested in the news. That’s why a recent Associated Press survey was encouraging, fascinating and troubling.
Here is the general start of the story: Young people are following the news but aren’t too happy with what they’re seeing. Broadly speaking, that’s the conclusion of a study released showing 79% of young Americans say they get news daily. The survey of young people ages 16 to 40 — the older of which are known as millennials and the younger Generation Z — was conducted by Media Insight Project, a collaboration between The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the American Press Institute.
As the article points out, it is not necessarily true that young people aren’t interested in news. “They are more engaged in more ways than people give them credit for,” said Michael Bolden, CEO and executive director of the American Press Institute.
The survey found that an estimated 71% of this age group gets news daily from social media. The social media diet is becoming more varied; Facebook doesn’t dominate the way it used to. About a third or more get news each day from YouTube and Instagram, and about a quarter or more from TikTok, Snapchat and Twitter. Now, 40% say they get news from Facebook daily, compared with 57% of millennials who said that in a 2015 Media Insight Project survey. It also noted that 45% said they also get news each day from traditional sources, like television or radio stations, newspapers and news websites.
To us, that’s encouraging because two social media sources prohibited certain stories about a presidential candidate’s son and his laptop from being run before the election. Any one news source having too much influence can be dangerous.
So what is troubling and fascinating? According to the survey, people ages 16 to 40 say they are most interested in celebrities, music and entertainment, at 49%, and food and cooking, at 48%. At least a third follow a range of other issues, including health and fitness, race and social justice, the environment, health care, education, politics and sports. That’s discouraging that the percentage is that low.
The fascinating part is that softer news — that doesn’t impact their lives directly — has so much influence. Maybe that’s why celebrities are so quick to offer political views and many young people appear to be listening. Yet when we examine the lives of many celebrities, they have more problems and broken relationships than the people they offer advice to. Is there a disconnect? Or are young people just looking for an escape from all the bleak news that seems to dominate much of the national new cycle?