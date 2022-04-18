Perhaps we’re being oversensitive given that Virginia “Ginni” Thomas is from Nebraska, having been raised in Omaha.
Or — more likely, from our perspective — we’re simply trying to employ common sense regarding a political issue that really shouldn’t even be an issue.
We’re referring to the fact that over the past several weeks, more than a few liberals have been calling for the resignation or impeachment of Clarence Thomas, a Supreme Court associate justice. For example, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York recently tweeted, “Congress must understand that a failure to hold Clarence Thomas accountable sends a loud, dangerous signal to the full Court . . . that his acts are fair game.”
Actually, though, it’s nothing that Justice Thomas has done or said that have resulted in calls for his resignation. Rather, it’s something his wife, Ginni, said in a private text conversation with President Donald Trump’s then-chief of staff, Mark Meadows, in the aftermath of the 2020 election.
As Chris Talgo of the Heartland Institute in Arlington Heights, Ill., recently pointed out, Mrs. Thomas has been for decades an outspoken advocate for conservative causes, which she has every right to do in her personal capacity.
“To date, no evidence exists that Ginni Thomas’ advocacy for conservative issues has affected the judicial decisions made by her husband, and vice-versa,” he wrote.
It’s not a surprise if some disagree with her viewpoints on the 2020 election, this should have no bearing on her husband’s ability to carry out his constitutional duty as a member of the Supreme Court.
If Justice Thomas somehow were to be held accountable because of private text messages sent by his wife, it would create a chilling effect that would undoubtedly prevent future federal judges from accepting nominations to serve on the federal judiciary.
And, if calls to hold Supreme Court justices to account based on the political views of their spouses were to become the new normal, why would it not apply to elected officials, bureaucrats or anyone else serving public office?
It is practically inevitable that the trickle-down effects of such a precedent would have dire long-term consequences.
“Even worse, if Thomas were to resign or be impeached based on the words of his wife, who was acting as a private citizen, would that mean that all spouses of federal judges be forbidden from taking any and all political stances, lest it put their spouses’ career in jeopardy?” Mr. Talgo added.
The bottom line is simple. Spouses of Supreme Court judges have all the freedom in the world to voice their political opinions. It does not matter if some people find those opinions to be outrageous.