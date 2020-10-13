President Donald Trump sees the nomination of a Supreme Court justice as a president’s most important decision. Many would agree.
In his first four years in office, Mr. Trump has filled two such vacancies and, with the help of a GOP-controlled Senate, also has named more than 200 federal judges to trial courts and appellate courts. These are lifetime posts, assuring impact for decades and a shift away from activist courts at every level.
Because of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death last month, Mr. Trump now has another chance to mold the future of the powerful court, which often appears divided 5-4 between conservatives and liberals.
With his nomination of Amy Coney Barrett, he has delivered on three opportunities to transform the federal judiciary and, ultimately, protect the lives of all Americans, especially the most vulnerable.
And with Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and now Ms. Barrett, the U.S. Supreme Court is moving closer to defending the right to life of all its citizens — including the unborn baby.
Four years ago, Mr. Trump took the unprecedented step of announcing potential Supreme Court nominees in a bid to win over conservatives and evangelicals. He released two lists of potential nominees during his previous presidential campaign, one with 11 names in May 2016 and another with 10 names that September. Mr. Gorsuch, the president’s first nominee, was on the second list. Mr. Kavanaugh, his second nominee, was one of five people added to the list in 2017.
With the possibility of three more vacancies in the next four years — the court’s oldest justices are Stephen Breyer, 82; Clarence Thomas, 72; and Samuel Alito, 70 — Mr. Trump is following the same 2016 blueprint with an updated list.
While Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has not released a list of specific people he’d nominate, he has said he would nominate a Black woman to the court if he has the opportunity, in many ways narrowing the field. Nor has Mr. Biden had much to say on whether he would expand the number of justices on the court.
He and his running mate, Kamala Harris, are refusing demands from Republicans — and some fellow Democrats — to divulge their plans to shape the court.
Ms. Harris dodged persistent questioning about the issue during last week’s debate against Vice President Mike Pence. And facing pressure to take a stance afterward, Mr. Biden offered a particularly terse response.
“They’ll know my position on court packing when the election is over,” he said.
The American people deserve to know his position before casting their vote.
In selecting future justices, we agree with Mr. Trump’s assertion that “the outcomes of these decisions will determine whether we hold fast to our nation’s founding principles or whether they are lost forever.”
* * *
