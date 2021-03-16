Recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics provides a glimpse into economic conditions in the United States as spring beckons.
Although a modest number of jobs were created overall last month, certain types of businesses continue to be hammered by the pandemic and its ripple effects. Notably, the leisure and hospitality industry — largely made up of restaurants and hotels — shed 61,000 jobs in January.
Restaurants and hotels have been among the hardest hit businesses during the pandemic. They were a main target of operational restrictions and travel suppression. Nearly every state prohibited in-person dining last year, at least for a time, while also discouraging unnecessary travel.
As a result, the hospitality industry’s businesses that together typically contribute billions of dollars in economic activity annually came close to a standstill.
It’s important to remember that restaurants and hotels are made of many small businesses, including independently-operated franchises. And unlike larger corporations, small businesses rarely have access to large pools of credit that can help buoy operations amid rocky economic waters.
No doubt the economy took a big tumble. In April, the labor market was down 22 million jobs and the unemployment rate hit the highest level since the Great Depression. But the Paycheck Protection Program — a business grant initiative developed by Congress — is largely to thank. The funding helped support millions of businesses and is credited with saving millions of jobs nationwide.
The economy has subsequently made a comeback. The jobless rate has steadily dropped since the pandemic’s peak and more than 12 million jobs have clawed back.
Elaine Parker, president of the Job Creators Network Foundation, recently offered some pertinent advice. “No amount of lifeline funding will replace giving businesses the opportunity to reopen fully. So, now that vaccine distribution is up and running, it’s imperative to prioritize reaching herd immunity rather than enforcing business lockdowns.
Americans should still take common-sense precautions to limit the virus’ spread, but that can safely be done while dining at a restaurant or visiting your favorite clothing boutique on Main Street. After all, entrepreneurs know how best to protect their customers and employees.
Combining a reopening of businesses and healthy savings rates, the economy is teetering on a boom. After sitting idle for nearly a year, pent-up consumer demand will act as economic rocket fuel.
The past year has been rough for everyone. But if we play our cards right and continue to support small businesses, an economic boom could be on the horizon.