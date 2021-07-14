A recent guest columnist in the Omaha World-Herald shared strong convictions in support of proposed health standards that the Nebraska Department of Education is considering recommending to school districts for adoption.

The columnist, who shared her own horrifying experience as being the victim of sexual assault at a young age, made some points worthy of consideration.

But then, from our perspective, the writer missed the mark by describing opposition to the proposed health standards as “manufactured outrage.” And the writer also argued — as many supporters of the health standards previously have done — that what is being proposed is nothing more than age-appropriate information to be shared with students.

We don’t believe the 30 state senators from Nebraska — including seven from Northeast and North Central Nebraska — were expressing “manufactured outrage” when they jointly wrote a letter urging local school boards to reject the proposed standards, which include lessons for young children on gender identity and gender expression.

Their letter was firm but thoughtful, expressing sincere opposition to what is under consideration.

We also don’t believe the many parents who have shared their concerns about the standards with local and area school board members are guilty of manufacturing outrage.

Rather, we fear that some supporters of the standards use the manufactured outrage argument as a way to try to dismiss the opposition as false and not genuine. It’s a tactic we believe won’t be successful.

In regard to the notion of age-appropriate information being shared with young students, do Nebraskans really believe that 11-year-olds need to learn about a range of identities related to sexual orientation, including heterosexual, bisexual, lesbian, gay, queer, two-spirit, asexual and pansexual? Those same 11-year-olds would be taught the differences between cisgender, transgender, gender nonbinary, gender expansive and gender identity under the proposed standards.

What’s more, first graders would be taught about gender identity and gender stereotypes.

As Greg Brown, a University of Nebraska at Kearney sports sciences professor, recently said, “A lot of these proposed sex education standards are not age-appropriate. Children in kindergarten do not need health education standards about sexuality. Children in first grade do not need standards about gender identity. And children in middle school don’t need to learn about anal and oral sex.”

We still hold out hope that the Nebraska Department of Education will significantly revise the proposed standards before issuing a final version. From our perspective, the supporters of the standards are, more and more, showing themselves to be out of touch with Nebraska values.

