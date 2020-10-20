During his successful campaign to become president of the United States and throughout Donald Trump’s early time in office, the immigration issue often was at the forefront. The president pushed strenuously for better control of U.S. borders — including construction of a wall in some areas — to stem the flow of illegal immigrants from entering the country.
Immigration still is — and should be — an important issue for the nation, including the 2020 presidential race, but it has had to compete with other pressing issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy and U.S.-China trade relations.
From our perspective, we believe many Americans — including those in this corner of the state — would agree that the nation’s focus should be on curbing and becoming more effective in guarding against illegal immigration while also streamlining the legal immigration process.
Making it less time-consuming, less expensive and less burdensome for immigrants to become U.S. citizens represents a humane approach to this complex issue. Currently, the path toward citizenship is so onerous that it’s no wonder illegal immigration continues to be a problem. Streamlining efforts also would answer those who argue that the migrant workforce continues to be needed in this nation.
All the while, we’re in agreement with President Trump and many others who see the hordes of individuals flowing into this country illegally and say, “Enough.” A nation that can’t control its borders is a nation in jeopardy.
The question then becomes one of supporting candidates for office who are willing to support that two-pronged approach.
In terms of the presidential race, there’s no question that President Trump continues to be strong on controlling illegal immigration. He has, however, supported a few procedural changes that actually have made it more difficult for those seeking to legally become part of the United States. We hope that will change.
Despite those missteps, President Trump is a far cry from Joe Biden, his Democratic opponent who has been quoted as saying he supports taxpayer-funded health care for illegals. Taking it one step further, Mr. Biden once shared with the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce his views on illegal immigrants: “You know 11 million people that are living in the shadows — I believe they’re already American citizens.”
Immigration is an issue crying out for a solution. This two-pronged approach needs to be the philosophical framework for that solution. Now it’s up to voters to ensure that they elect to office those who will work in that direction.
* * *
Coming Wednesday: Yes, voters will be asked to cast ballots in November on slavery and blighted areas.