Suggested reading for troubled times

Here’s a suggestion — both timely and educational. Google it up ... or go to the nearest library and search until you find Mark Twain’s essay, “The Damned Human Race.”
Locate a quiet corner free of interruption and read it. Trust me, it’ll be 45 minutes well spent — or more, depending on how many times you go back and forth reviewing and contemplating certain premises. Read it all the way through — despite feelings, perhaps, of unease with the content.
It will stir your emotions — prompting you to think about behavioral tendencies in ways you may not have previously. You’ll gain a new, broader perspective — able to compare and contrast the traits and dispositions of “higher” and “lower” animals (apart from your own experiences and observations). You’ll gain insight into the human condition, and you’ll be less likely to be hoodwinked, snookered, duped, hornswoggled, or fooled by lies and deceit thereafter.
Which, to be sure, is my purpose in assigning the lesson in the first place. Consider, we’ve just been privy to telling seconds from thousands of hours of video tape from Jan. 6 (courtesy of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy). Hence, we now know the truth. We saw it in its authenticity. It proves the Jan. 6 Commission — Liz Cheney, Adam Kinsinger, Bennie Thompson, Adam Schiff(less), et al — to be liars! They cherrypicked snippets to support a false narrative.
There was no “armed insurrection” on Jan. 6. There was no “deadly insurrection” on Jan. 6. Not a single police officer lost his or her life on Jan. 6. It did not happen! The only person killed was Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed intruder, shot by a Capitol policeman. Those are cold blooded, hard boiled facts! There’s no mistaking them! It comes down to a choice between integrity and falseness, and the Jan. 6 Commission chose the latter!
Verily, the people in charge of recorded history of Jan. 6 are liars. Caught lying by video tape, they merely reiterated the same lies. Incredibly, their ranks have grown even larger (Mitt Romney, Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell, Tom Tillis, Merrick Garland, etc.). It shows a Washington, D.C., commitment to lying (shrowded in secrecy), leeching a common love for money and power. Innocent people sit in jail today because of it — denied their constitutional rights (to proof via video tape).
How, pray tell, can one be content with purposely annihilating the civil liberties of others? Is it the same characteristic, do you think, that adds credence to my contention that the jurists in the O.J. Simpson case could have had video evidence (of the crime) placed before them and still rendered a biased verdict? Indeed, how can one be at ease ignoring his or her own eyes — even to the point of excusing the resultant suffering and pain inflicted on others because of it?
It doesn’t make any sense ... or does it? Mark Twain explains it in a way that no one else can. It’s always there — the imperfection, the failing, the defect, the infirmity — deeply embedded, maybe, but there none the less. No, we don’t often see it ... or even take the time to look ... or to care if we do look and see. Maybe it’s just that we don’t want to admit the trappings within us — to be confronted with the differing traits and dispositions of one form of life to another.
Which brings up this analogy from my farm background. A coyote gets into the chicken house, kills one, carries it away, and eats it. A fox gets in, kills the whole batch, eats its fill until full (or detected), and then slinks away. Each one has its own routine. It’s completely instinctual. There’s no thinking involved. The behavior of both animals is predictable. We know what to expect henceforth, and we’re prepared to deal with it accordingly. There’s no call for surprise.
Clarity matters — always and in all ways. My wife is idealistic, tending to look at things as she would like them to be. She’s a dedicated Christian, and I love her for it. I am a realist — confined to seeing things as they are. I can forgive, but I can’t forget.
Accountability is huge. The human animal can do things that boggle the mind. It’s impossible to know what to expect. Disbelief reigns. It’s the “why” that is the puzzle. Mark Twain fits the pieces together.