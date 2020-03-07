Entrepreneurship isn’t limited to the Growing Together initiative that has the potential to reshape Norfolk.
At the Nebraska FIRST Lego League, Rebel Robotics — made up of five Norfolk area homeschool students — took home the winning trophy for the second year in a row at the state competition last month. As part of the state competition, the students were tasked with devising products to solve a problem that occurs in cities.
So for Norfolk, what better place to look at than roundabouts, especially with more proposed as part of the Benjamin Avenue reconstruction project?
The students created pedestrian mats to help pedestrians navigate roundabouts safely. The ADA-accessible mats are solar-powered and light up when they are stepped on, which helps increase the safety at a roundabout. Rebel Robotics was named the Nebraska nomination for this product.
Last year, Rebel Robotics received third place at the world competition for its research project, which was a special cap to address the issue of washing hair in space.
Also, a Northeast Community College welding student was among those who participated in Briar Cliff University’s annual “Swimming with the Sharks” competition — an event based on the television program, “Shark Tank,” in which entrepreneurs pitch their product before a panel of investors, known as sharks, who then decide whether to invest in them.
Jesus Delgadillo of Dakota City was one of five finalists selected from 60 applicants. Delgadillo tied for third place with his plan for Delgadillo Welding, a mobile welding company focused on pipe fabrication, structural and sanitary pipe welding. In his presentation, he pointed out that by the year 2024, there will be a shortage of 400,000 welders.
During his presentation, Delgadillo provided detailed cost estimates for equipment purchases, maintenance and consumables. His long-term vision is to develop multiple mobile units and employ others in his company. The judges awarded Delgadillo $750 to purchase the needed equipment for his mobile welding unit company.
We applaud these students for their vision and innovation and look forward to seeing what the future holds for both them and the community.