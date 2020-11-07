There is nothing like a presidential election to get students of all ages to talk about political issues and the importance of voting.
That’s what happened recently at several schools across Northeast and North Central Nebraska. We were encouraged to read about them, and especially one of the students — Norfolk High School senior Cash Luhr. He organized a mock election with the help of the Norfolk Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Chapter.
The story of Cash was told by Daily News student intern Maddox Weckerle-Dietz. When Cash learned he failed to meet the voter registration age requirement for the general election by mere days, he was extremely disappointed.
“I wanted all students to have the opportunity to participate in the election regardless of age,” Luhr said.
So on the Monday before the general election, 683 Norfolk High School students cast digital sample ballots in the mock election, voting for presidential, Senate and House candidates. And for those interested — the Republicans had a clean sweep among students.
The impacts of the mock election, however, extended beyond the statistical data.
“Past generations understood that our democracy could not flourish without voter participation. The mock election (was) a prime opportunity to instill this civic value in students — to ensure this generation makes its voice heard,” Cash said.
The mock election, FBLA adviser Mike Sunderman said, enabled students to experience democracy in action. “It is essential that students understand the importance of voting and take full advantage of the free, fair election system. This mock election (allowed) young people to understand that importance, and I hope it continues in the future.”
We couldn’t agree more and would like to echo Mr. Sunderman’s thoughts. Students have issues they see as important. Getting them to participate in a mock election — including others at the grade school level — gets them talking about issues that matter to them.
Such things as racial equality, immigration, the economy, education, the climate and COVID-19 are topics that have layers of depth. Voting is one of the primary ways citizens (and students) participate in the democracy. Elections are a great way to get students talking and learning. That can be especially difficult now when people can be quick to react to political views they disagree with or try to censor them. Some of who us grew up in different eras remember fondly when things weren’t so contentious.
We respect teachers and students who don’t care so much about your personal views — provided you can defend them. Isn’t that what makes democracy work — a healthy exchange of ideas?