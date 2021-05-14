In “The Tortoise and the Hare,” the Hare made fun of the Tortoise for being so slow. “Do you ever get anywhere?” he asked.

“Yes,” replied the Tortoise, “and I get there sooner than you think. I’ll run you a race and prove it.”

While the Hare was soon far out of sight and decided to take a nap, the Tortoise kept going slowly but steadily and eventually passed the Hare. When at last the Hare did wake up, the Tortoise was near the goal. The Hare now ran his swiftest, but he could not overtake the Tortoise.

That sounds like an apt metaphor for the school year.

Like the tortoise, students, staff and teachers found a way to beat COVID-19 this school year and make it to the finish line, one day at a time.

At this time last year, students finished up their school year at home. Graduation ceremonies were postponed or pushed entirely online.

While this school year has been far from normal — with students wearing masks, temperatures taken at the door, COVID-19 quarantines for teachers, staff and students — look at what’s back this year: Spring sports and activities, prom, graduation ceremonies on schedule (and the graduation invitations and parties to boot).

So, high school and college students across the country should be applauded — as should their parents, teachers and professors. They made it through the year, outlasting the Hare that was COVID-19. For many college students, the bulk of classes were taught outside of the classroom, preventing in-person interaction between students and teachers.

To those who didn’t get to experience a normal senior year last year, keep pressing on in your future endeavors. To those graduating this year, treasure the memories.

Not only did you make it through a school year filled with uncertainty, but many also did so with limited breaks — finding novel ways to make it through the year.

At Northeast Community College, for example, students befriended and cared for a rescued tortoise and two turtles that found a new home at the college. Not only did the three reptiles provide a learning experience, but they also had a calming effect.

“We’re in the second quarter of the first four weeks and the students are taking tests and they’re getting stressed,” said Dr. Kassie Wessendorf, a veterinary technology instructor at the college. “So, when they get stressed out, they come and play with our animals to destress.”

Leave it to a tortoise to offer comfort in yet another year like none other in recent memory.

Tags

In other news

Mother’s Day marked by love and loss

Mother’s Day marked by love and loss

Becoming a parent was the most profound, all-encompassing event in my life. While I loved and still love my husband, Jimmy, the birth of a child ignited inside me a new type of overwhelming love: motherly love. Though I knew that parts of both of us had combined to create a new human being, …

Education isn’t what it used to be

Education isn’t what it used to be

Perhaps it didn’t have anything to do with the cancel culture lunacy that appears in vogue among a partisan class of socialist ideologues who have scant appreciation for the actual history of our republic, but the timing is certainly curious.

More oversight needed — Cindy Myers

STUART — The Mead Ethanol calamity is a prime example that Nebraska must reorganize governmental agencies and put water protection under one umbrella. Nebraska has the most underground water of all 50 states, and we are failing miserably to protect it. In recent years, the Nebraska Departmen…

Updates needed — Johanna Threm

NORFOLK — When President Eisenhower proposed building a 41,000-mile “National System of Interstate and Defense Highways,” he was responding to the needs of the country at that time.

I’m changing parties to save Philly

I’m changing parties to save Philly

Shortly after I turned 18 in December 1979, I marched myself down to the local firehouse down the street in Llanerch, Pa., and registered as a Democrat. In those days, nothing was done online, and it was a solemn moment when I signed the application and became a full member of civic society.

Unborn lives matter — D.J. Woodruff

NORFOLK — I agree Black Lives Matter, but let’s take it a step further. All Lives Matter, but our current president, Joe Biden, wants to expand abortion. They call it choice. That little one didn’t ask to be conceived, but once they are, they have the right to live.