In “The Tortoise and the Hare,” the Hare made fun of the Tortoise for being so slow. “Do you ever get anywhere?” he asked.
“Yes,” replied the Tortoise, “and I get there sooner than you think. I’ll run you a race and prove it.”
While the Hare was soon far out of sight and decided to take a nap, the Tortoise kept going slowly but steadily and eventually passed the Hare. When at last the Hare did wake up, the Tortoise was near the goal. The Hare now ran his swiftest, but he could not overtake the Tortoise.
That sounds like an apt metaphor for the school year.
Like the tortoise, students, staff and teachers found a way to beat COVID-19 this school year and make it to the finish line, one day at a time.
At this time last year, students finished up their school year at home. Graduation ceremonies were postponed or pushed entirely online.
While this school year has been far from normal — with students wearing masks, temperatures taken at the door, COVID-19 quarantines for teachers, staff and students — look at what’s back this year: Spring sports and activities, prom, graduation ceremonies on schedule (and the graduation invitations and parties to boot).
So, high school and college students across the country should be applauded — as should their parents, teachers and professors. They made it through the year, outlasting the Hare that was COVID-19. For many college students, the bulk of classes were taught outside of the classroom, preventing in-person interaction between students and teachers.
To those who didn’t get to experience a normal senior year last year, keep pressing on in your future endeavors. To those graduating this year, treasure the memories.
Not only did you make it through a school year filled with uncertainty, but many also did so with limited breaks — finding novel ways to make it through the year.
At Northeast Community College, for example, students befriended and cared for a rescued tortoise and two turtles that found a new home at the college. Not only did the three reptiles provide a learning experience, but they also had a calming effect.
“We’re in the second quarter of the first four weeks and the students are taking tests and they’re getting stressed,” said Dr. Kassie Wessendorf, a veterinary technology instructor at the college. “So, when they get stressed out, they come and play with our animals to destress.”
Leave it to a tortoise to offer comfort in yet another year like none other in recent memory.