Emmet Haake is a member of the Norfolk High School Panther swim team. He recently told the Norfolk City Council that swimming is a rapidly growing sport in Nebraska, but the Norfolk team has been limited.
With just the Norfolk Family YMCA indoor pool and six lanes, swimmers are crowded. The YMCA also has to be open to its members and their needs. Emmet noted that many elderly people also like to swim, and prefer the water conditions warmer, which isn’t conducive and is actually dangerous to competitive swimmers. USA Swimming recommends lower temperatures as the body warms during strong exertion.
Emmet was one of many students who helped to fill the Norfolk City Council chambers Monday evening as the council discussed whether to place a half-percent sales tax on the Nov. 8 ballot. Among the projects that would be funded — provided voters approve it — would be an indoor aquatic center, including a competitive swimming pool. The pool area would have seating for 600 spectators and 11 lanes, making it the third-largest swimming venue in Nebraska behind the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln and the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s facilities.
Emmet was passionate about what the facilities could mean for Norfolk. Swimming coaches noted that others interested in the sport from around the state are watching what Norfolkans do as there is widespread support for getting another facility that could host large meets. There was a lot of passion among the swimmers and their families at the meeting as well.
Don’t think it didn’t go unnoticed. Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said he appreciated all the young people who attended the council meeting. Early in the meeting, all the chairs were filled and people were standing in a few places, including the hallway outside the chambers.
“I very much appreciate the public participation shown here tonight. I think it is one of the very few times we have seen the council chambers filled in general. I’m venturing it is probably the most youth we’ve had at a council meeting ever. And that brings me hope,” Mr. Moenning said.
We agree. It is encouraging to see young people take an interest and get involved in local government. It does provide hope. And it is even more encouraging when young people carefully plan what they have to say and are able to articulate their thoughts by providing factual arguments.
Over the years, some generations of young people have been more involved than others. It doesn’t matter what topic first made them get involved in government. What matters is they are interested and are trying to make the world better. Democracy depends on future generations to replace older ones.