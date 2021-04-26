Stressful year should make Nebraskans thankful for where they live

“If most of us knew a year ago what we know now — that we would be under some degree of house arrest for an entire year — there would have been plenty of ‘get out of heres’ and ‘no ways’ and ‘you are full of its.’ Most of us would have had more than a little difficulty getting our arms around a year of ‘nos.’ No family. No friends. No trips. No movies. No, no, no. Yet, here we are. Thankfully, not at the beginning, but closer to the end.”
Such comments — which appeared in a recent editorial in The Baltimore Sun — should make us thankful for where we live. Smack dab in the middle of the country, we here in Northeast and North Central Nebraska have by no means been immune to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but life keeps inching closer to normal.
Sure, many of us may have family members and friends who have been under such “house arrest” because of COVID-19 restrictions, but that ended a long time ago for most in this part of the country.
So, really, maybe Nebraska truly offers The Good Life — or at least a less stressful way of life.
To determine the states with the highest stress levels, WalletHub recently compared the 50 states across 41 key metrics. The data set ranges from average hours worked per week to the personal bankruptcy rate to the share of adults getting adequate sleep.
In many of the categories, Nebraska rated toward the least-stressed states. For instance, the state ranked behind only Iowa as having the least health- and safety-related stress. When it comes to money stress — or lack thereof — Nebraska ranked behind only North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota. When it comes to work, the state has a similar ranking, with just five other states having less stress.
Going back to the aforementioned editorial, it also featured this nugget:
“Many others are not all that hip to returning into a world that requires us to face people again, with masks or without. Make no mistake, social anxiety is real and has metastasized; it affects children and adults of all ages and backgrounds. ... Can I shake hands? Hug someone? How close can I be when I am talking with a friend? What about crowds? Don’t even try talking about concerts and parties and sporting events. To borrow from the ‘Star Wars’ movies, those seem to exist on some other planet that is far, far away.”
Like maybe in Nebraska.