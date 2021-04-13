The City of Norfolk made the right decision recently by allocating more funds to street repairs, which should serve as an excellent start to improving street conditions in the city.
The city council recently voted to add just over $2.3 million in street repairs to its one-year plan. This investment was about four times the normal amount and was made possible because of federal stimulus funding.
This was a smart decision for two reasons: One, the repairs are much-needed; two, it’s more cost effective to make repairs now rather than later.
Just by looking at the comments on the Daily News’ Facebook posts, one can see the discontent over the condition of Norfolk’s streets. Several area residents also have written letters to the editor to voice their concerns over street conditions, and city council members have been questioned by citizens as well.
One Norfolk resident even asked the mayor and council if they were driving on the same streets as everybody else.
Given the number of complaints and concerns, and our own experience driving on them, there is no doubt that this investment is a prudent and necessary one.
Spending the money now will likely save taxpayer dollars in the long run, too. Construction costs typically rise every year, so the city would likely have gotten less bang for its buck if the council had decided to delay these repairs.
Norfolk is one of the few first-class cities in Northeast Nebraska, and it is a center of commerce and culture in the region. As such, it deserves good streets.
Well-maintained streets don’t just make driving smoother. They show outsiders that Norfolk is a community that takes care to maintain its resources.
As Mayor Josh Moenning put it: “There’s no illusion that this is going to remedy all our problems, but it’s a good start.”
Moenning also said the city would continue to look for ways to invest more money in street repairs.
In addition, the county is starting repairs on Old Hadar Road, which was damaged in 2019 flooding. Work started this week on that project.
We believe such investments show that city and county leaders are certainly aware of the problems with the streets and roads, and that they are determined to solve those problems. But going forward, it is important that Norfolk residents stay vocal about their concerns with street conditions.
As infrastructure continues to be debated at the national level, it is good to see Norfolk is also taking action on the subject.