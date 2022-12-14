Count us in among those who are excited about the Norfolk City Council’s approval this month of the Norfolk Public Library’s story walk addition to be built in Warren Cook Park, which is north of the library.
Yes, we know the city has streets that need to be repaired. We also know that the Norfolk Police Division is busting at the seams and needs more room. And, yes, we know that the proposed cost of the library story walk — roughly $127,000 — would help to make a dent in those two necessary projects. We have heard that talk among some members of the community.
But that switch of funding is not possible. The city has these excess funds from the construction of the earlier library renovation and expansion. And according to the law, those funds must be used on the library. That proposal was approved by voters when they voted to fund the half-percent sales tax increase for three years and the law does not allow those funds to go to other projects.
We are thankful that city leaders, which helped to manage the construction, and Hausmann Construction of Norfolk, the general contractor, kept the project as planned. It is exciting that Norfolk has the funds to complete the projects, which is one of those amenities that helps to attract young people with families and helps to make the community inviting.
As we have reported, the story walk’s goal is to encourage engagement and build a foundation for early reading. The story panels will include a question, which relates to the story, that families can discuss. The panels will be swapped out every so often so families can visit the park and read a new story.
The trail that people will follow will encompass about 800 feet designed in a peanut shape.
The park also will house a playground and trees. A performing acts section has been proposed, but the final details are being ironed out.
The story walk trail will be an amazing addition for Warren Cook Park. It is helping to make use of some land near the library that has been relatively unused in recent years.
“It’s going to be good for youths and adults who want to come and have a place to walk and read different things along the pathway,” said Nate Powell, Norfolk’s park and recreation director. He also has noted that there will be places for people to sit and relax and enjoy the park.
- And it is worth noting, the story walk trail will be another fun activity at the library. All these activities are free and help to strengthen the community for the future, even though it is always easy to see other needs for funds.