President Joe Biden and his economic team would have Americans believe that the inflation impacting the entire nation is primarily being caused by the cutting off of supply chains.
We beg to differ.
There is no single cause that has spurred consumer prices to record their sharpest year-over-year spike in four decades, but one factor that certainly has played a key role is the president’s own fiscal policy.
He may want to run away from that fact — consider a recent interview in which he said, “The reason for the inflation is the supply chains were cut off” — but he ultimately can’t.
The supply chain was not cut off; it’s been struggling to keep up with excess demand due, at least in part, to the fiscal stimulus payments authorized by the White House.
Veronique de Rugy, a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, recently wrote, “The go-to solution for policymakers whenever the economy hits a bump in the road is massive fiscal stimulus. But when the pandemic struck in 2020, we didn’t face falling demand. The problem wasn’t that most people needed money, it was that people simply weren’t going out and spending it.”
As people shifted their consumption patterns away from services and toward goods, the government printed and borrowed $5 trillion and handed it out through a series of economic stimulus payments. At first, Americans saved the money received, but they eventually began to spend as the economy reopened.
“This is one of the reasons we’ve experienced heightened levels of inflation. We have lots more dollars to spend on a finite amount of goods,” she wrote.
Another explanation for why unprecedented increases in government spending fueled a burst in inflation is rooted in the growth of public debt.
After stimulus spending during and after the 2008-09 recession, policymakers spoke up about plans to pay back the debt. Commissions were established in an attempt to achieve fiscal sustainability.
This time around, there has been a complete lack of political commitment to pay down a public debt that now exceeds the size of the entire economy. Recent forecasts have annual federal deficits growing to a level exceeding 13% of GDP in the coming three decades, with debt reaching more than double the size of the economy.
Without serious plans to pay down federal debt through raising revenues or cutting spending, then the only option left is to inflate away the debt by devaluing the dollars owed.
Will policymakers have the stomach to restrain spending?
That’s what President Biden and his team should be concentrating on in regard to inflation.