It’s too early to be able to fairly assess how President Donald Trump has done in leading the nation through the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s still too much of this ongoing health care crisis to unfold.
But that hasn’t stopped his critics from taking aim at him with sharply worded assessments. That’s partisan politics rearing its ugly head at a time when unity is needed in the United States.
From our perspective — and, again, it’s premature to make any final judgments — it would seem that the president has been working admirably and diligently to help guide federal efforts in battling against the pandemic.
Here are three points to consider:
— Mr. Trump signed the $2 trillion stimulus package — backed by most Democrats and Republicans — into law. Among other provisions, the package included $1,200 emergency payouts to working Americans and more than $375 billion in small business loans, helping them pay their employees and cover other basic expenses. It’s worth noting that even as House Democrats sought to impose racial and gender pay equity provisions, expand the collective bargaining power of labor unions, and increase fuel emission standards as part of the stimulus package, Mr. Trump focused negotiations on financial relief. It was Mr. Trump who made the political left retreat. He forced the likes of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to back down from the “Democratic wish list” and compromise for a better stimulus bill. And it worked.
— At the same time on the international front, Mr. Trump, as head of the “Group of 7,” reached an agreement on “coronavirus coordination” with countries like Canada, Germany and the United Kingdom. Under the agreement, the United States and its allies will pool medical resources and align their central banks, in addition to restricting travel. In doing so, he’s sending a message to the world: We are in this together.
— Finally, the White House has done a decent job of being clear and consistent in sharing information with the American people. On a daily basis, White House officials are stressing to Americans that we will get through this crisis if we make the right sacrifices, such as self-quarantining and social distancing. During these turbulent times, Americans are in need of good news and positive energy. And the president seems to be delivering.
As Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”
If that’s the case, President Trump may ultimately prove to be quite the man indeed.